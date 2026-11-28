India's startup and artificial intelligence (AI) boom is still in its early stages, with significant opportunities ahead for entrepreneurs as the country builds computing infrastructure, develops indigenous models and expands AI applications, Rajan Anandan, managing director of Peak XV Partners and head of its Surge programme, said on Saturday.

“What we've seen so far is the trailer,” Anandan said at Groww Next '26.

He said there had never been a better time to be an entrepreneur in India, urging founders to remain focused on building businesses over the next decade or longer.

“You have to keep building for the next 10, 15 years. And if you just stay in the game, and of course, you have to have product-market fit and all that, and you're just going to do extraordinarily well,” he said.

Anandan said Indian startups were reaching significant scale much faster than they would have a few years ago.

Groww, founded in 2016, has a market capitalisation of around ₹1.4 trillion, while Meesho, founded in 2015 and listed last year, is valued at approximately ₹1.2 trillion.

He said such valuations would have been difficult to imagine four years ago.

More than 40 venture-backed listed startups now have market capitalisations exceeding $1 billion, he said, adding that another five companies could enter the ₹1 trillion market-capitalisation club within the next two years.

Drawing a comparison with China, Anandan said digital businesses there accelerated as per capita GDP approached $4,000. India is approaching a similar economic threshold, creating opportunities for technology-led businesses.

Anandan rejected the view that India had missed the global AI opportunity.

“The view that India has missed the AI wave cannot be further from the truth,” he said.

He acknowledged that this perception could be relevant to public markets, which lack listed pure-play semiconductor or foundation-model companies, but argued that private markets had already entered the AI race in 2026.

India's active graphics processing unit (GPU) capacity has increased from fewer than 10,000 at the end of 2025 to nearly 100,000 and could reach one million within two years, he said.

He attributed the expansion to multi-year investments announced by Reliance Industries, Tata Group, Adani Group, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and domestic neocloud companies.

“We believe that India has a real shot at becoming an AI data centre capital of the world, because we have very low-cost energy, and our states are welcoming data centres as opposed to being concerned about it,” he said.

Anandan said six or seven Indian companies had launched foundational models since the end of 2025, with Sarvam among the early entrants.

Models with 30 billion to 100 billion parameters could address 90-95 per cent of enterprise requirements, he said.

India's opportunity lies in developing models tailored to the needs of domestic businesses and consumers, rather than competing only on the scale of frontier models.

“To win in India, you need models that work, that are extremely affordable, that are super-fast,” he said.

He cited India's open-source payments ecosystem as an example of how technology infrastructure built around local requirements could achieve widespread adoption.

Anandan also highlighted the potential of AI-generated video, but said costs would need to fall substantially for mass adoption.

AI video generation currently costs around ₹5-20 per second, according to him. For the technology to reach consumers at a subscription price of ₹99 per month, the cost would need to fall to around one paisa per second.

He also said India had more consumer AI startups than the US, pointing to the country's potential to build applications for a large domestic user base.

Semiconductors and low-power chips offered another opportunity for Indian startups, although developing capabilities in the sector would take time, he added.

On employment, Anandan said work would continue to exist, but several roles would undergo significant changes as AI adoption accelerates.

He particularly flagged the impact on software developers who do not adapt to AI-assisted coding tools.

Coders who are not proficient in using AI tools “will not have a job”, he said, while describing an AI-fluent computer science graduate with demonstrable projects as someone who could secure employment extremely quickly.

He said proficiency in AI tools and the ability to demonstrate practical skills would increasingly differentiate candidates in the technology job market.

Beyond AI, Anandan identified space technology, semiconductors and biotechnology as sectors with considerable potential for Indian startups.

He emphasised that entrepreneurs would need persistence and consistency to build companies capable of capturing these opportunities over the next decade.

His broader message to founders was that India's technology and startup ecosystem was still at an early stage, with the next phase of growth likely to be shaped by AI infrastructure, indigenous technology development and applications addressing domestic and global demand.