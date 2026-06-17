India risks becoming colony of digital warlords, says Anupam Mittal

In an exclusive conversation with Business Standard, Mittal, who has also been a judge on Shark Tank India, said policy changes are necessary to tackle monopolistic pressures. “Policy plays a very important role, particularly when it comes to technologies such as the internet and AI because these impact sovereignty. If we continue to give away our tech landscape and AI to Western monopolists, we are going to be a colony of digital warlords.”

The concerns shared by Mittal are also echoed in a consumer survey undertaken by several homegrown companies, including his own firm.

The survey, which found near-total dependence on a handful of global platforms, showed that 100 per cent of respondents use Google for search, Chrome for browsing and Gmail for email, while 97 per cent rely on Google Maps and Google Drive. Meta-owned WhatsApp was used by 94 per cent of respondents for video calling, highlighting the concentration of digital services among a few companies.

Mittal argued that such dominance creates structural barriers for competitors and startups. The survey findings also indicate that 55 per cent of users who attempted to switch platforms faced difficulties transferring their data, while 48 per cent remained locked into services because their networks were already there.

On app-store commissions, the survey found that 95 per cent of respondents believe app-store commissions make digital services more expensive, while 93 per cent said they had observed large technology platforms initially offering services for free before raising prices after users became dependent.

Mittal, who has been among the most vocal startup founders challenging Google’s app-store policies, argued that the debate has moved beyond app-store commissions and is now about preserving competition, innovation and digital sovereignty.

“We are seeing a complete hollowing out of companies at the expense of Big Tech. If you talk to any startup today, or any company that is an advertiser or uses the online ecosystem for transactions, between 25 per cent and 30 per cent to 60 per cent and 70 per cent of their revenue is in some way going to Google, Amazon or Meta,” Mittal said.

According to him, these companies have evolved into “monopolistic gateways” that initially attract users through convenience and scale but later extract an increasing share of profits from such businesses.

The comments come amid ongoing legal battles involving Google’s billing policies before the Supreme Court. Mittal said that despite regulatory interventions, Big Tech firms have repeatedly repackaged their fee structures while retaining the underlying economics.

To be sure, following the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI’s) antitrust order, Google paused enforcement of its in-app billing system in India in November 2022. It subsequently introduced a user choice billing (UCB) system for all developers, allowing them to use an alternative billing system at a 4 per cent lower rate while still being subject to a service fee.