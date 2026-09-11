India takes 37 deep-tech startups to Brics investors at innovation expo

The Ministry of Education, in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, is showcasing 37 Indian deep-tech startups at the BRICS Bharat Innovates Exposition in New Delhi, seeking to connect home-grown technology ventures with investors, companies and business leaders from BRICS countries.

The two-day exposition, being held on September 11-12 alongside the BRICS Business Forum, is aimed at facilitating investment discussions, technology partnerships, business linkages and international market access for the participating startups, the ministry said on Friday.

The 37 startups, selected from an original cohort of 120 that participated in the Bharat Innovates exposition in June in Nice, France, span strategic areas including space technology, semiconductors, quantum computing, renewable energy, battery materials, critical minerals, robotics, biotechnology and healthcare.

“This will facilitate opportunities for B2B (Business-to-Business) engagements, technology partnerships, investment discussions, business linkages and international market access. The Exposition also advances the BRICS Education Track priority of ‘Enhancing Research, Innovation and Start-up Ecosystems’, one of the five priority areas identified under India’s BRICS Chairship 2026,” the ministry said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi and BRICS leaders are expected to visit the exposition, alongside senior delegates, CEOs and investors.

The cohort brings together startups across a range of strategic technologies, with space and semiconductor ventures forming a prominent part of the line-up. Space companies include Dhruva Space, GalaxEye Space Solutions, EON Space Labs and TM2Space Technologies, while telecom and semiconductor startups include WiSig Networks, Vervesemi and Netrasemi. QpiAI is showcasing its superconducting qubit-based quantum computing systems, while robotics and industrial technology companies such as Unbox Robotics and IInderpro Dynamics are also part of the cohort.

The New Delhi exposition builds on the first Bharat Innovates event held in France under the India-France Year of Innovation 2026. That event brought together more than 2,000 participants from 29 countries and resulted in more than 30 collaboration MoUs and partnerships. Indian startups and ventures secured $254.5 million in funding commitments following 1,350 B2B meetings, according to the Ministry of Education.

Healthcare and life sciences make up another sizeable part of the showcase, with companies spanning AI-enabled diagnostics, remote monitoring, and cell and gene therapy. These include Periwinkle Technologies, Janitri Innovations, 5C Network, HaystackAnalytics, Turtle Shell Technologies (Dozee), Niramai Health Analytix, Curium Life, Tricog and ImmunoACT. Their technologies range from AI-assisted cervical cancer screening and maternal-foetal monitoring to clinical genomics, contactless patient monitoring, breast cancer screening, surgical intelligence and cardiac diagnosis.

The government said the BRICS exposition will provide participating innovators access to BRICS CEOs, investors and senior business leaders, with structured matchmaking being facilitated in coordination with industry bodies Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM). It is also linked to the BRICS Education Track’s priority of enhancing research, innovation and startup ecosystems. The wider Bharat Innovates programme seeks to build links between India’s startups, higher education institutions, research labs and parks, and global investors, companies, universities and governments.

The cohort also has a strong energy, climate technology and supply-chain resilience component. e-TRNL Energy is developing a three-dimensional cell-stack architecture for lithium-ion batteries, while Altmin is building a domestic platform for LFP cathode active material and battery-grade lithium carbonate. Lohum Clean Tech is focused on critical-mineral recycling and refining, and Chara Technologies is developing a rare-earth-free electric powertrain. Other startups in the segment include Quantsolar Technologies, ABX3 PV, Trinano Technologies, Kritsnam Technologies and UrjanovaC, working on floating solar, solar-panel coatings, smart water management and carbon capture.