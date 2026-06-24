Indian fintechs eye overseas licences as they push into global markets

By establishing a presence across markets spanning North America, West Asia, and South-East Asia, companies are increasingly seeking to operate directly in these markets to build a multi-country footprint, a strategy long employed by global payments giants such as Stripe and PayPal, among others.

On Tuesday, Indian cross-border fintech Skydo said it had secured a payments licence in Canada, making the North American country its first licensed market outside India.

“Our ambition is to be a global company. We started with India because we are familiar with this market but we now want to expand to countries in North America such as Canada. We will be able to serve customers in Canada for their business-to-business (B2B) payments requirements,” said Movin Jain, co-founder, Skydo.

In a statement, the company said that Canada was a strategic market with a licence enabling two-way payment flows between the country and India, including local collections and payouts, while expanding beyond international collections into a broader suite of cross-border payment services.

Cross-border fintechs such as Razorpay, Cashfree Payments, Skydo, XFlow, BriskPe, among others are companies that hold the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) payment aggregator-cross border (PA-CB) licences.

“We think about licences in two dimensions. One is, how can we go deeper into India, which will always be our home market. Second, how do we go more global? Today, we have the PA license, a licence in Canada, a money service business (MSB) registration in the US,” said Ashwin Bhatnagar, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), XFlow.

Bhatnagar explained that companies could further explore authorisation in countries such as Singapore, Dubai, Ireland, or Hong Kong.

“Large TAMs (Total Addressable Markets) in some of these geographies might manifest as trade flows between that country and India... For us, regulators in Singapore, Hong Kong, Ireland, could unlock large TAMs,” he added.

The focus on globalisation also comes at a time when companies have spent time in building cross-border businesses from India after obtaining operating licenses granted by the RBI.

Executives said that the initial years of the cross-border business was spent on building products until such time as they had enough resources to look for external markets with better monetisation levers.

However, securing licences is one thing, winning market share is another.

Indian fintechs will have to contend with entrenched local competitors in international markets that continue to defend their turf aggressively.

“It's a competitive market there. There, the market has existed for the last 10-20 years. We want to build a very large business and if we expand to other countries, particularly North America, which is the largest market in the world, then that expands our overall opportunity size by 10 times,” Jain explained.

Other fintech executives explained that companies were evaluating their global expansion plans, one at a time, since internationalisation requires a separate entity to deal with multiple regulations and guidelines for compliance.

Executives said that licensing requirements in some of the developed markets like Singapore and the US require time and the process could be an expensive one for early stage companies that are focused on the India market.