Founders who grew up in India account for $560 billion of founder-share-attributed company value in current and former unicorns abroad, according to the new Indian Diaspora Index from Prosus and Dealroom.
 
The report demonstrates the value created by founders from India who went on to build businesses across global markets.
 
Tracking 205 overseas unicorns with at least one founder who grew up in India, the index finds that 70 unicorns totalling $243 billion in value were built by all-Indian founders.
 
They include Jay Chaudhry (Zscaler), Arvind Jain, Arvind Nithrakashyap, Bipul Sinha and Soham Mazumdar (Rubrik), Ajeet Singh, Dheeraj Pandey and Mohit Aron (Nutanix), and Deepak Pathak and Abhinav Gupta (Skild). 