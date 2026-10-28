Indian startups listing younger, AI firms could follow: Accel's Swaroop

Zetwerk, the Bengaluru-based manufacturing marketplace, listed last week before turning 10, a sign of what Accel partner Prayank Swaroop calls the “coming of age” of India’s venture capital (VC) ecosystem. Companies are scaling more quickly, he said, and those built in the AI era are reaching $1 million in annual recurring revenue in only a couple of months.

That could bring AI companies to market even sooner. But Swaroop said the question they will face is whether they can sustain growth over the long term to deliver returns, which is what public investors expect. He added that timing still depends on favourable market conditions. “But when they go public, the question asked of them is whether they can sustain the growth after getting to that number so quickly,” Swaroop said.

Swaroop said the recent IPO activity reflects both favourable market conditions and the maturing of India’s VC ecosystem. He described the past 12 to 18 months as a period in which companies backed by Accel and other investors have gone public.

He cited Lenskart and Eternal as companies that took more than a decade before they went in for a public listing.

Ola Electric, founded in 2017, went public in 2024, while Zetwerk also went to market before it turned 10.

Swaroop attributed faster growth to an economy that is enabling businesses to scale more quickly. Reaching $1 million in revenue once took many companies about three years. He said it now takes six months.

This shift is part of a larger trend in the equity markets. Consultancy firm Redseer’s India IPO Report 2026, published in August, describes a maturing market, with the main board market having grown roughly 8x in a decade, with more than 300 new listings between FY21 and FY26. India was third globally by main board proceeds in 2025, according to the report.

It also projected that India’s H2CY2026 pipeline could deliver $19 billion to $22 billion in IPO proceeds, more than CY25’s full-year record of $18.5 billion. Its full-year CY26 projection is $21 billion to $24 billion.

Redseer said over 200 companies are lined up for a public listing, with more than 150 already holding approval from markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

In FY22, 4 of 8 new-age listings were profitable at IPO, according to the report. In FY26, 14 of 20 were. Over the same period, median pre-IPO revenue growth fell to 33 per cent from 50 per cent.

Of 1,400 new-age companies it assessed, Redseer counts 60 as ready to list within 12 months and another 150 as near-ready, or about 12-24 months away from IPO.

Redseer says India’s 53 listed new-age companies hold a combined market capitalisation of approximately $150 billion, roughly 3 per cent of total Indian mainboard market cap. Its base case takes that to approximately $1 trillion by 2030, at which point new-age would represent around 11.5 per cent of a mainboard that itself roughly doubles over the five-year period.

“So the two factors are the coming of age and India’s macro supporting all of this. But the IPO window is a reality,” said Swaroop.

IPOs are not the only exit for investors. Secondary transactions, the sale of existing stakes to other investors, accounted for 23.4 per cent of total private equity and VC exit value between 2020 and August 2026, according to the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA). During this period, secondary exits amounted to $38.7 billion across 305 transactions.

The number of secondary exits rose 9 per cent year-on-year to 58 deals in 2025, from 53 in 2024. In value terms, secondary exits stood at $4.02 billion in 2025, compared with $6.69 billion in the previous year. The average transaction size moderated from $126 million to $69 million.

At an IVCA conference in Mumbai on Tuesday, Alok Gupta, partner and head of India at Foundation Private Equity, said secondaries “have the potential to become a credible third exit route alongside IPOs and M&A".

Turning to AI, Swaroop said it is helping companies reduce costs and improve margins. Software, finance and marketing teams are automating tasks previously handled by multiple employees. Manufacturing is different because it still requires people to produce goods.

AI can also improve revenue growth and quality, he said. Swaroop identified AI, manufacturing and cybersecurity as major opportunities, and expects the first to emerge as a new sector as companies begin generating revenue and scaling. He said manufacturing needs more VC investors, and that IPOs help attract firms beyond Accel.