Friday, August 28, 2026 | 08:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsGold MonetisationUS CPT RulesNepal Rejects Foreign RescueCredit Card spending JulyIndia state fiscal healthPriority Jewels IPONepal flash floodsWeather Forecast
Home / Companies / Start Ups / IndiGo Ventures invests in AI firm Sarvam as part of Series B round

IndiGo Ventures invests in AI firm Sarvam as part of Series B round

IndiGo and Sarvam are working on AI applications for customer service, employee productivity and airline operations, with successful use cases set to be scaled up

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

Photo: Shutterstock.com

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 8:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IndiGo Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of IndiGo, on Friday said it has invested in artificial intelligence (AI) company Sarvam as part of its Series B funding round. The investment amount was not disclosed.
 
IndiGo and Sarvam are already working together on AI applications for customer service, employee productivity and airline operations. The companies will continue to develop and test these applications, with successful use cases potentially expanded across IndiGo’s network.
 
Sarvam develops AI models and products for text, speech, images and documents. It also develops “agentic” AI systems, which can perform tasks and take actions with limited human intervention.
 
The investment is IndiGo Ventures’ fourth publicly disclosed investment. Its first was in aerospace manufacturing company JEH Aerospace in July 2025. The investment amount was not disclosed.
 
 
In January 2026, IndiGo Ventures participated in travel accessories company Escape Plan’s $25 million Series A funding round, led by Jungle Ventures.

Also Read

i, artificial intelligence, jobs

AI deployment by logistics firms improves delivery rates of startups

artificial intelligence, China, intellectual property

AI, OTT, gaming to drive India's media market towards $36.7 billion by 2030

Anthropic

Anthropic in talks with chip startup MatX to speed up chip design

Anthropic

US judge blocks Pentagon's Anthropic blacklisting in AI safety dispute

Surya Kant, CJI

AI can augment reasoning but cannot substitute judicial conscience: CJI

 
The same month, IndiGo Ventures invested ₹10 crore in Bengaluru-based Sarla Aviation, which is developing electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for air-taxi services.
 
IndiGo Ventures received Sebi approval in 2024 to set up an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), an investment fund that pools capital to invest in companies. The fund has a target corpus of ₹600 crore and had its first close at ₹450 crore in July 2025.
 
On Friday, IndiGo Chief Digital and Information Officer Neetan Chopra said the airline’s partnership with Sarvam would help it deploy AI solutions developed in India across customer experience, employee productivity and operations.
 
Sarvam co-founder Pratyush Kumar said IndiGo’s scale and aviation expertise would help identify areas where AI can deliver practical value.
 

More From This Section

investment, funds, funding

TILT Capital launches ₹250 crore fund to back next-generation startups

Ravi Jain, director of TDK Ventures

AI boom's high salaries stifling Indian chip-design startups: TDK Ventures

Quick commerce, Quick commerce festive discounts, Quick commerce holi price war, Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, Flipkart Minutes

Fashion qcom players expand inventory, store networks ahead of festive rushpremium

Fintech

Sachin Bansal-led Navi raises $100 mn from Prosus in maiden funding round

Robodog, quadruped robot, robot

Indian startups chase emerging global market with physical AI robotspremium

Topics : Artificial intelligence IndiGo fundings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 8:01 PM IST