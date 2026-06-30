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Indus Valley raises $17 million in funding round led by Gaja Capital

The Series B round, led by Gaja Capital with participation from existing investors, will support product innovation, distribution expansion and brand-building initiatives

investment, funds, funding

Indus Valley is a cookware company which offers toxin-free, non-coated cookware solutions

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 3:37 PM IST

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Indus Valley, a toxin-free kitchenware brand, on Tuesday said it has raised $17 million (about ₹161 crore) in a funding round led by private equity firm Gaja Capital.

The Series B funding round also included participation from existing investors DSG Consumer Partners, Rukam Capital, and The Chennai Angels, the Chennai-based firm said in a statement.

"This investment will help us accelerate product innovation, strengthen our omnichannel distribution, deepen our brand presence, and expand our leadership across safer kitchen categories," Jagadeesh Kumar co-founder and CEO of The Indus Valley said.

DSG Consumer Partners MD & Head of India Hariharan Premkumar said the investment will deepen product and distribution capabilities.

 

Founded in 2016 by Jagadeesh Kumar and Madhumitha Uday Kumar, Indus Valley is a cookware company which offers toxin-free, non-coated cookware solutions across cast iron, iron, stainless steel, triply cookware, and pressure cookers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Gaja Capital fundings Startup funding startups in India Indian startups

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 3:37 PM IST

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