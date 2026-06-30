Indus Valley raises $17 million in funding round led by Gaja Capital

Indus Valley, a toxin-free kitchenware brand, on Tuesday said it has raised $17 million (about ₹161 crore) in a funding round led by private equity firm Gaja Capital.

The Series B funding round also included participation from existing investors DSG Consumer Partners, Rukam Capital, and The Chennai Angels, the Chennai-based firm said in a statement.

"This investment will help us accelerate product innovation, strengthen our omnichannel distribution, deepen our brand presence, and expand our leadership across safer kitchen categories," Jagadeesh Kumar co-founder and CEO of The Indus Valley said.

DSG Consumer Partners MD & Head of India Hariharan Premkumar said the investment will deepen product and distribution capabilities.

Founded in 2016 by Jagadeesh Kumar and Madhumitha Uday Kumar, Indus Valley is a cookware company which offers toxin-free, non-coated cookware solutions across cast iron, iron, stainless steel, triply cookware, and pressure cookers.