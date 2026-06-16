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Nutrition startup TruNativ raises $30 mn in Series B funding led by OrbiMed

The Mumbai-based nutrition startup plans to expand distribution and grow its ingredient business as demand rises for clean-label and preventive-health products in India

Mr. Pranav Malhotra, Co-Founder & CEO, TruNativ
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Pranav Malhotra, Co-Founder & CEO, TruNativ

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 4:15 PM IST

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TruNativ, a science-backed everyday nutrition company, said it has raised $30 million in a Series B funding round led by OrbiMed, one of the world’s largest dedicated healthcare investment firms. The Series B funding round comprised both primary investment and the sale of secondary shares by early investors. The investment marks a significant milestone in TruNativ’s journey to build its platform and strengthen access to clean, science-backed nutrition solutions for consumers across the country.
 
The newly raised capital will be deployed across strategic priorities. These include a nationwide distribution expansion across D2C, quick commerce, modern trade, pharmacy and other retail channels. It also includes expansion of TruNativ’s B2B2C ingredient business, which currently powers nutrition solutions for several leading consumer brands in India.
 
Founded by mother-son duo Pranav Malhotra and Mamta Malhotra in 2019 in Mumbai, TruNativ has grown from a single sugar-replacement product into a clean-label nutrition platform spanning sugar alternatives, protein, gut health and wellness. The brand currently holds a majority share of the sugar-replacement category on quick-commerce platforms.
 
“India’s nutrition transformation is not a trend, it is a reckoning. For decades, Indian consumers have been underserved: overexposed to sugar, protein deficiency, and dependent on products that promise health but deliver compromise,” said Pranav Malhotra, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), TruNativ. “OrbiMed’s investment signals that preventive nutrition is no longer a wellness trend — it is a healthcare imperative.”
 
OrbiMed’s investment reflects growing confidence in India’s nutrition and preventive healthcare ecosystem. As consumers increasingly prioritise healthier lifestyles and proactive wellness, demand for clean-label, science-backed nutrition solutions continues to accelerate.
 
Dr Sunny Sharma, senior managing director, OrbiMed Asia, said, “We share Pranav’s passion for improving nutrition nationwide and enhancing health outcomes through healthier daily dietary habits. OrbiMed is excited to partner with TruNativ as it builds a leading consumer health business.”
 
PwC acted as the exclusive financial adviser to TruNativ on this transaction.
 
 
Topics : fundings Startup funding startups in India Indian startups Startups