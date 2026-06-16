Nutrition startup TruNativ raises $30 mn in Series B funding led by OrbiMed

The newly raised capital will be deployed across strategic priorities. These include a nationwide distribution expansion across D2C, quick commerce, modern trade, pharmacy and other retail channels. It also includes expansion of TruNativ’s B2B2C ingredient business, which currently powers nutrition solutions for several leading consumer brands in India.

Founded by mother-son duo Pranav Malhotra and Mamta Malhotra in 2019 in Mumbai, TruNativ has grown from a single sugar-replacement product into a clean-label nutrition platform spanning sugar alternatives, protein, gut health and wellness. The brand currently holds a majority share of the sugar-replacement category on quick-commerce platforms.

“India’s nutrition transformation is not a trend, it is a reckoning. For decades, Indian consumers have been underserved: overexposed to sugar, protein deficiency, and dependent on products that promise health but deliver compromise,” said Pranav Malhotra, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), TruNativ. “OrbiMed’s investment signals that preventive nutrition is no longer a wellness trend — it is a healthcare imperative.”

OrbiMed’s investment reflects growing confidence in India’s nutrition and preventive healthcare ecosystem. As consumers increasingly prioritise healthier lifestyles and proactive wellness, demand for clean-label, science-backed nutrition solutions continues to accelerate.

Dr Sunny Sharma, senior managing director, OrbiMed Asia, said, “We share Pranav’s passion for improving nutrition nationwide and enhancing health outcomes through healthier daily dietary habits. OrbiMed is excited to partner with TruNativ as it builds a leading consumer health business.”