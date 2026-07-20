Plazza secures $15 million to expand AI-powered medicine delivery

The fresh capital will be used to strengthen Plazza’s technology platform, deepen its AI-driven inventory and assortment intelligence, build operational capabilities, and expand its pharmacy network into new geographies.

Founded by Aman Priyadarshi in 2024, the company aims to address medicine availability by combining AI- powered inventory management with 15–30 minute delivery. Unlike traditional pharmacies that optimise for walk-in retail or epharmacies that prioritise inventory over speed, the company has built a new operating model for pharmacy retail, combining AI-powered inventory intelligence, deep medicine availability, and to solve one of India’s most persistent healthcare access challenges.

While India’s pharmaceutical retail market exceeds $30 billion, neighbourhood pharmacies typically stock only around 5,000 medicines out of a market comprising more than 100,000 SKUs (stock-keeping units), resulting in prescription fill rates of just 50–60 per cent.

“Medicine availability shouldn't depend on luck. Patients shouldn't have to visit multiple pharmacies or wait days for essential medicines simply because inventory is fragmented. We believe pharmacy retail needs to be rebuilt around technology, not shelves,” said Aman Priyadarshi, founder and chief executive officer, Plazza. “This investment allows us to strengthen the intelligence behind every Plazza store, expand into new neighbourhoods, and build a pharmacy experience that customers can consistently rely on.”

Priyadarshi previously held leadership roles at Zomato across India, Turkey and the UAE before leading product at healthtech starup Kenko Health.

Plazza has reimagined the model by building technology-enabled neighbourhood pharmacies that stock more than 40,000 SKUs and use AI-powered inventory intelligence to continuously learn local prescribing patterns. This enables the platform to consistently deliver complete prescriptions within 15–30 minutes while maintaining prescription fill rates exceeding 95 per cent.

Pratik Agarwal, partner at Accel, said medicine access is one of India’s largest consumer problems. He said offline pharmacy remains constrained by availability, speed, reliability and cost, while urban consumers increasingly lack the time to interrupt busy workdays or depend on limited pharmacy hours. “Plazza is reversing this experience by combining deep pharmacy inventory, reliable local fulfillment, 24x7 access and a consumer-first technology layer,” said Agarwal.

The company said its AI-driven inventory planning adapts each store’s assortment based on neighbourhood-level demand. Even across its two Bengaluru stores, only about 50 per cent of the top-selling medicines overlap, highlighting how significantly prescription behaviour varies across micro-markets and why inventory intelligence is central to the company's approach.

Chirag Chadha, partner, Elevation Capital, said healthcare is one of India's largest consumer categories, yet the experience of buying medicines remains broken across the axes of speed, assortment and convenience.

“What stood out to us about Plazza was not simply faster delivery but a fundamentally different operating model built around AI-driven inventory intelligence and neighbourhood-level demand,” said Chirag Chadha, Partner, Elevation Capital. “Aman and the team are solving a structural problem through technology and disciplined execution, and we believe they are building the foundation for a category-defining company in pharmacy retail,” said Chadha.

Since launch, Plazza has grown gross merchandise value (GMV) nearly 27 times between June 2025 and March 2026. Repeat customers now place orders with an average basket size approximately 30 per cent higher than first-time users, reflecting growing customer trust and increasing household adoption.

“Plazza is pioneering on-demand pharmacy in the country,” said Anand Datta, partner, Nexus Venture Partners. “Having backed category leaders like Rapido, Zepto and Snabbit, we see pharmacy as the next frontier for the ultra-fast delivery model we've helped scale,” said Datta.