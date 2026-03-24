Pranos Fusion raises $6.8 million led by Pi Ventures, Ankur Capital

The latest funding is the company’s second raise, as it previously raised ₹3.5 crore in its first round, where it was backed by Industrial47. In all, the total capital raised to date stands at ₹66.5 crore.

The Bengaluru-based startup is developing compact magnetic fusion technology that generates energy the same way the sun does, by fusing hydrogen atoms together. The company said that while historically, programmes have focused on massive experimental machines to manage the required conditions, Pranos aims to achieve longer confinement times and higher magnetic fields in a significantly smaller physical footprint.

As a result, the company plans to use the fresh funds to advance development across its fusion technology stack. “The key activities include the commissioning of a tokamak, with first plasma targeted for 2026, continued development of magnet systems and software-driven design and control capabilities,” the company said in a statement, adding that the funding will also be directed towards team expansion and build-out of testing facilities.

“We stand on the shoulders of brilliant fusion physics. Now, the world needs the commercial infrastructure to bring it to the grid. The technology to design, construct and operate fusion power plants at scale. At Pranos, we are building exactly that, and we are beginning our contribution today, from India,” said Shaurya Kaushal, co-founder and chief executive officer of the firm. He added that the company is currently in close discussions with potential partners, and work is underway.

At a global level, electricity consumption is projected to grow by nearly 20 per cent before the end of this decade on the back of heavy usage and deployment of artificial intelligence (AI), manufacturing, and urbanisation. Pranos said that meeting that demand in a clean and sustainable manner is one of the defining infrastructure challenges.

“The world’s hunger for power, driven by AI, digital infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing, cannot be met by yesterday’s energy solutions. Fusion isn’t just promising; it is inevitable. What drew us to Pranos Fusion is that a homegrown Indian deep-tech company is taking on one of civilisation's hardest problems with a vertically integrated, first-principles approach. We believe this is where the next great energy company will be built,” said Manish Singal, founding partner of Pi Ventures.

Likewise, Ritu Verma, co-founder and managing partner at Ankur Capital, said, “We have been firm believers in world-leading energy technologies being built from India. We believe fusion energy will be the defining source of firm, clean baseload power.”