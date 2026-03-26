QED Investors plans $250-300 mn investment in India fintech space

QED Investors plans to invest between $250 million and $300 million in India over the next two fund generations, the venture capital firm said on Thursday.

The firm, which invests in fintech companies globally, said that three investable artificial intelligence (AI) categories were emerging in the financial services sector.

These included fraud and risk systems, agentic compliance workflows, and voice AI that is tailored for the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector.

In a report published by the firm, it said that AI can be a growth multiplier that can improve productivity and create global export opportunities.

On the other hand, its growth threatens the services sector, especially with the rise of voice AI, widening the disparity among the workforce between skills and income.

“In India, the most enduring companies will be built with regulation, not around it. Artificial intelligence will add a powerful new layer to this story. It will reshape how financial services are built, distributed, and experienced,” said Sandeep C Patil, partner and head of Asia-Pacific at QED Investors.

The firm is a fintech investor. In India, it has invested in eight companies. QED Investors has deployed more than $220 million in the country’s fintech space.

When it came to agentic workflows, investable categories included compliance and mid-office/back-office: automating audit, KYC, AML, credit assessment, and payment operations for banks and NBFCs.

For voice AI, those involved in enterprise- and BFSI-focused voice products across sales, collections, customer service, and onboarding remained areas it saw opportunities in.

India remains a core geography alongside Latin America and Europe, the investor said, adding that the United States remains its dominant market.

Going forward, it is expected to focus on high-ARPU (average revenue per user) segments, orient towards deeptech and AI strengths, and work with founders with the ability to navigate India’s regulatory landscape.

Embedded fintech platforms and specialised lending and banking players for large vertical markets were areas it said it was actively exploring.