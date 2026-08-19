Sachin Bansal-led Navi raises $100 mn from Prosus in maiden funding round
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, including a CCI nod, and comes as the Bengaluru-based fintech prepares for a potential initial public offering
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
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In its maiden institutional capital raise, fintech firm Navi raised $100 million from Dutch technology investor Prosus. The Sachin Bansal-led company said the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, including a nod from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).
The fundraise comes at a time when the Bengaluru-based fintech is preparing to list on the Indian stock exchanges, reportedly seeking to raise about $300 million.
As part of the IPO preparation, the company has appointed bankers as advisors for a potential initial public offering (IPO).
Prosus’ investment in Navi comes at a time when the investor has already backed another payments and lending major, PayU, in India.
“Prosus is one of the world's most respected investors, with an exceptional track record of backing category-defining technology companies over the long term. My association with Naspers and the Prosus Group dates back more than a decade, making this partnership particularly meaningful,” said Sachin Bansal, founder and executive chairman, Navi Group.
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Navi is the fourth-largest app in the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ecosystem by volume. It processed 947 million UPI transactions worth ₹48,318 crore in July.
Earlier, Prosus was an investor in Flipkart, which Bansal co-founded with Binny Bansal.
“We are excited about our partnership with Navi, a business that is demonstrating all the qualities we look for while investing - a large base of loyal users, a platform play with multiple lines of businesses, a technology-first approach to problem solving and a relentless focus on delivering superior consumer experience. We believe the team has executed extremely well in the last 12 months despite a tough macro environment which makes the company well-positioned to capture significant opportunities in the sector in times to come,” said Ashutosh Sharma, head of Prosus India Investments and M&A.
Navi Finserv, the group’s lending arm, has assets under management (AUM) worth over ₹13,000 crore. Around 90 per cent of its credit portfolio comprises personal loans. Through the lending arm, it claims to have served 3.8 million customers.
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Topics : Sachin Bansal Fintech Indian FinTech
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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 10:30 PM IST