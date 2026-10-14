Shoes that grow with kids: Aretto eyes Rs 100 crore revenue by FY27

But before founding his children’s footwear brand Aretto, Satyajit Mittal, a graduate of the MIT Institute of Design, designed a toilet. His SquatEase squat-style toilet pan won the iF Public Value Student Award and a government innovation grant.

The same instinct drives his footwear business: identify a physical problem ignored by industry, engineer a fix, then defend it with patents rather than marketing.

At Aretto, Mittal led the development of the world’s first shoe engineered to grow up to three sizes with a child’s feet. Aretto’s core innovation is the patented Supergrooves™ expandable sole technology, which adapts to a child’s growing feet.

“The simple insight that kids’ feet grow every day but shoes don’t gave us a problem statement to solve,” said Mittal.

Aretto launched in 2022 as an online-first (D2C) brand. It opened its first retail store in 2023, validating in-person fit discovery. The brand has expanded its retail footprint across India to more than 50 company-owned exclusive brand outlets.

Now at over 80 retail touchpoints, with annual recurring revenue above ₹60 crore, the company is targeting more than 100 touchpoints and ₹100 crore in revenue by FY2027.

Beyond India, Aretto’s design patents have been secured across international markets, including the United States, Japan, and Brazil. Patents for other global markets are underway. Awards followed him into footwear too: a Red Dot Design Award and Japan’s Good Design Award.

Mittal said the broader Indian footwear market is valued at about ₹1 trillion, of which children’s footwear accounts for 12 to 13 per cent. The market is growing at about 8 to 9 per cent, driven roughly 70 per cent by offline sales and 30 per cent or less by online sales.

Aretto’s expansion strategy targets premium consumers in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, where fewer brands are available. Mittal points out that only 30 per cent of India’s premium-product audience lives in the country’s top 30 cities, while 70 per cent live in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Store locations are evaluated based on mall or high-street footfall and the surrounding neighbourhood. Its online sales also help estimate the potential of an offline store.

Aretto has sold more than 4,00,000 pairs, with a repeat purchase rate of over 25 per cent. The D2C (direct-to-consumer) business is growing 2-times year on year. The online-offline channel mix is divided equally, but as offline distribution scales, blended CAC (customer acquisition cost) have come down.

The company has also incorporated artificial intelligence (AI) across research and development and business analytics. AI has cut the time needed to design a shoe, model it in 3D, render it and produce a 3D-printed prototype from four to six weeks to about three to four days. It also uses AI tools to analyse advertising performance, consumer sentiment, demand trends, and store performance.

As for competition, Mittal said Aretto plans to stay ahead of larger footwear brands through continued product development, rather than relying solely on its existing technology. Nonetheless, he welcomes competition, saying it could expand the market.

Aretto has attracted backing from investors such as Peak XV Surge and Veltis Capital.

Asked about the conflict in West Asia, Mittal said it has not created a major challenge for Aretto’s fundraising, but rising raw-material and logistics costs have emerged as a concern.

Footwear inputs such as polyester are often petroleum-based. Higher petroleum prices have affected costs across the supply chain, while material availability is another concern, he said.

Aretto’s adaptive technology platform and patented design architecture create a strategic pathway into adjacent segments, including adult footwear. Mittal said a potential challenge in adult footwear is that people with different foot shapes have to wear the same standard shoe size. He said technology would be central to addressing it.

“Your feet are different, my feet are different, but we both might be a size 9. So, why are we wearing the same standard shoe?” he said.

But Mittal declined to comment on when Aretto plans to launch adult footwear products.

Aretto expects India to remain a key production base, manufacturing and exporting footwear to overseas markets. The company is looking to explore markets such as the US, Europe, China, Japan, and the Middle East.