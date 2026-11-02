Two Point O Capital raises $10 million to expand clean energy platform

Two Point O Capital (TW.O), an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, full-stack clean energy deployment platform for commercial and industrial (C&I) businesses, has raised $10 million in a funding round led by Transition Venture Capital. Existing investor Omnivore and angel investors Chiranjeev Singh Saluja and Sudhir M Reddy also participated in the round.

The funding will help TW.O expand into battery energy storage (BESS) and deepen its presence in solar, energy efficiency and wastewater treatment. It also plans to grow in energy and water-intensive sectors such as data centres, automotive, pharma, manufacturing and healthcare.

The company works with leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms across India. Its clients include Premier Energies, Godrej, JK Tyre, Morepen Pharma, Wipro and Phoenix Mills.

C&I customers need customised capital and asset solutions to meet their clean energy and utility needs. These solutions can help lower operating costs, provide access to new markets such as the European Union, and improve operational resilience. The opportunity is estimated at $100 billion to $150 billion annually, which TW.O aims to address through its capital solutions.

“India’s tremendous growth in C&I segments will continue to increase demand for energy and water, placing greater pressure on businesses to manage and optimise energy costs and resources,” said Karan Bhutani, chief executive officer and co-founder of TW.O. “The recent West Asia crisis has further underscored the importance of energy independence and resilience, making the transition to clean energy and efficient water utilisation an imperative rather than a choice,” he said.

Bhutani said TW.O is uniquely positioned to deliver this by combining innovative capital, turnkey execution, and technology expertise to help customers reduce costs, improve resilience and become competitive. “This funding will accelerate our vision to become India’s first and largest multi-asset and multi-solution platform enabling adoption of clean energy by C&I customers,” he said

TW.O was founded in 2024 by Archit Mehrotra, Karan Bhutani, Manya Ranjan and Shashidhar Reddy, whose combined experience exceeds 75 years across firms including KKR, McKinsey, Shell, BP, Honeywell, ReNew, Sterlite Power and GIC. The company helps businesses adopt sustainable infrastructure through flexible financing, project ownership, transparent measurement and guaranteed results.

The firm said that its assets under management have grown 1.5 times each quarter over the past three quarters. The company uses a proprietary AI and machine learning platform for solutioning, underwriting and asset monitoring. This enables predictive maintenance, risk mitigation and performance optimisation while keeping operating costs low.

Yashodhara Bakliwal, vice president, investment at TVC said TW.O removes the capex barrier, accelerating the adoption of clean energy solutions. She added that the industry often underestimates the complexity of integration across a fragmented ecosystem with multiple stakeholders. “By taking end-to-end ownership of execution, TW.O enables customers to focus on their core business rather than managing the build,” said Bakliwal. “It also complements our existing portfolio: Our hardware companies can deploy faster through TW.O’s platform and reach customers who would otherwise be constrained by capex.”

According to Abhilash Sethi, partner at Omnivore the opportunity to deploy clean energy and utility assets is expanding as India scales its clean energy capacity and businesses face growing demand for reliable energy and water. He said while India crossed 50 per cent of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil sources in June 2025 -- five years ahead of its 2030 target -- clean energy asset deployment in the C&I segment still lags.

Sethi said scaling the energy transition will require factories, hospitals, data centres, and manufacturing facilities to adopt solutions that deliver cleaner energy and more efficient water use every day. “This is precisely the need TW.O is built to address, and we are excited to continue partnering with them,” said Sethi.