Ultrahuman raises $70 mn to build new human-computer interface for health

Ultrahuman, a health-intelligence company developing technology to help people better understand and manage their health, said it raised $70 million in new financing. The round included Qualcomm Ventures, Labcorp, Alpha Wave, Blume, Nexus and Alteria, among other investors.

The financing marks the next chapter in Ultrahuman’s evolution from a wearable health company into a human-computer interface company built around the body.

“For the longest time, computers have understood almost everything about the world except the person using them,” said Mohit Kumar, founder and chief executive officer of Ultrahuman. “We want to change that. We are building an interface that can understand the body continuously and translate its signals into intelligence that is useful in everyday life. Not another dashboard and not simply more data. Something that can help a person sleep better, understand cardiovascular health, navigate fertility and improve metabolic health.”

Ultrahuman believes the most important computing platform of the next decade will not sit on a desk, in a pocket or on a face. It will understand the human body continuously – sleep, cardiovascular health, metabolism, hormonal rhythms, blood biomarkers, recovery and the environment around it – and turn those signals into intelligence that meaningfully improves a person’s life.

At the centre of that platform is the Ultrahuman Ring, supported by Blood Vision, continuous glucose monitoring, environmental sensing and an expanding software, AI and research layer. Together, these systems are designed to build a longitudinal understanding of human physiology rather than treat health as a collection of isolated measurements.

“Building this requires us to go unusually deep across sensing, materials, electrical engineering, algorithms, physiology and clinical science. That combination is what excites us. This capital lets us push much harder on it, and bring what we build to millions of people around the world,” said Kumar.

Ultrahuman’s approach starts with a simple observation: the human body produces an extraordinary amount of information every second, yet computing systems have historically understood very little of it.

The Ultrahuman Ring continuously captures physiological signals from the finger, while Blood Vision brings biochemical information across cardiovascular, metabolic, hormonal, inflammatory and longevity markers. M1/M2 Live continuous glucose monitoring adds another layer by capturing metabolic response. Ultrahuman Home provides insight into the environment in which the body sleeps and recovers.

Jade, Ultrahuman’s real-time biointelligence system, brings these signals together to make health information more conversational, contextual and actionable.

The ambition is to move computing beyond systems that simply wait for human input towards systems that can understand the physiological state of the person using them.

“The future of AI is personal, ambient, and always on,’” said Quinn Li, Senior Vice President, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and global head of Qualcomm Ventures. “Ultrahuman is pioneering a new generation of personal AI devices that make personalized insights effortless.”

Ultrahuman has approached the smart ring category as a continuously evolving scientific and computational platform, rather than as a device defined by a fixed set of metrics.

AFib Detection, a world first on a smart ring, expanded the role of passive wearables into cardiovascular awareness.

Cycle and Ovulation Pro, built on OvuSense technology acquired with viO HealthTech, delivers ovulation confirmation with more than 90 per cent accuracy. It moves reproductive health insights beyond calendar-based estimation.

Ultrahuman has also expanded its work into cardiovascular health. Its cardiovascular fitness age model was examined across 442 adults in peer-reviewed research published in Frontiers in Digital Health in July 2026.

The company is also studying sleep and metabolism at scale. Research developed with collaborators including Stanford University analysed 227,860 nights of concurrent data from adults across 100 countries.

In 2026, Ultrahuman launched Pulsomics, an opt-in research platform embedded directly into the Ultrahuman experience. It lets Ring users take part in large-scale studies using real-world longitudinal data rather than small controlled laboratory cohorts. Its first programmes examine individual sleep need, VO₂ Max and glucose metabolism, with further studies planned across cardiovascular load and longitudinal sleep.

“By combining longitudinal wearable data with deeper biological signals, Ultrahuman is creating new opportunities in personalized health,” said Megann Vaughn Watters, vice president and head of Labcorp Venture Fund and Strategic Alliances.