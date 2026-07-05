Yotta raises $150 mn at ₹37,000 crore valuation to fund AI expansion

AI infrastructure and data centre company Yotta Data Services said it has raised around $150 million from non-institutional investors at a valuation of about ₹37,000 crore, as the company looks to strengthen its balance sheet through growth capital to support the next phase of expansion. The company said the capital was raised over the last few months and consisted entirely of primary capital, with no promoter offer for sale (OFS). All the capital raised is being deployed into the company to accelerate growth, it said in a statement. "Over the last few months, we have successfully raised approximately $150 million from non-institutional investors at a valuation of around ₹37,000 crore. There has been no promoter offer for sale as part of this fundraise, and all capital raised is being deployed into the company to accelerate growth," the company said in the statement.

Yotta added that it continues to evaluate interest from long-term institutional investors while maintaining that its pre-IPO and IPO roadmap remains on track, without disclosing a timeline. In the recent past, there have been reports that the company is raising funds to fuel its expansion through global funds or even via a listing.

"We continue to evaluate interest from high-quality long-term institutional investors who share our vision of building world-class AI and digital infrastructure from India."

The company said its valuation is driven by business fundamentals, long-term contracted revenues and execution visibility, and expects it to strengthen further as it expands AI infrastructure capacity and adds new customer contracts.

Operationally, Yotta said it expects to scale its AI cloud to more than 40,000 Nvidia Blackwell GPUs over the next four months and to around 85,000 GPUs by the end of the current financial year, which it said would make it one of the world's largest AI compute platforms outside the US and China.

The company said it continues to support sovereign cloud and AI initiatives in India while increasingly serving global AI model builders and inference providers. It added that its long-term vision is to help position India as a producer of AI infrastructure and intelligence, rather than just a consumer.