- Favourable domestic realisations, deals to keep Tata Steel's prospects firm
- Hunt for deposits won't move the needle for crisis-hit NBFCs, say analysts
- Sebi slaps Rs 6.5-mn penalty on Apollo Tyres for violating buy-back norms
- Bharti Airtel completes tender offer for buying back debt worth $1.5 bn
- Talks needed to stop closure of half of India's ATMs: Largest supplier firm
- IL&FS subsidiary defaults again, this time on Rs 72.4-mn interest payments
- Fortis Healthcare takes a shot at moving the brand away from controversy
- Why Amazon wants to buy nearly two dozen regional sports networks
- Volvo plans to assemble plug-in hybrid cars in India by end of 2019
- JSW Steel submits EOI for stressed asset Asian Colour Coated Ispat
Telecom needs debt restructuring, cut in levies urgently: Industry lobby
The industry is also looking for refund of excess credit held up in GST
- HealthCare Global Hospitals looks at global markets for next growth phase
- K M Birla meets telecom secretary after raising concerns about the sector
Gujarat bureaucrat Girish Chandra Murmu: PM Modi and Amit Shah's go-to man
No surprise, his proximity to two of the country's most powerful politicians has also attracted controversy
- Ajay Bhushan Pandey, the quiet performer slated to head revenue department
- Data protection advocates cry foul as Google takes over health records
Results News
-
Emaar India posts net loss of Rs 230 bn in H1FY19 on higher expenses
The company said that the results are not comparable because of the adoption of new accounting standards for revenue recognition
-
Crisis-hit Unitech records Q2 net loss at Rs 1.30 billion; income dips
-
Ujjivan Financial Services Q2 PAT at Rs 443 mn, vs Rs 120 mn loss last yr» More