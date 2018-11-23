By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- SpiceJet starts daily direct flight service to Hong Kong from New Delhi
- New Hyundai Santro Sportz is a stylish update of the outmoded Tall Boy
- Thailand's Minor International plans majority stake in Leela hotels
- Small group of innovators in India finds ways to bring down medical bills
- Binny Bansal: Cops file non-cognisable case against woman, later close it
- The worrying sign in auto sale figure: Passenger vehicle registration dips
- Oil India to buy back 4.45% shares for Rs 10.85 bn to meet revenue targets
- Air Odisha loses contract to fly in 3 states for poor show in UDAN scheme
- Amazon's technical glitch may have exposed some of its Indian customers
- Auto sales decline 11% in festive season; high inventory worries sector
Companies News
NEWS
-
GSK gets reprieve on Horlicks sale ban; HC stays Bihar govt order
Food and drug inspectors in Bihar had placed an immediate ban on sale of GSK's Horlicks in state
- Telecom needs debt restructuring, cut in levies urgently: Industry lobby
- HealthCare Global Hospitals looks at global markets for next growth phase
IN DEPTH
-
Gujarat bureaucrat Girish Chandra Murmu: PM Modi and Amit Shah's go-to man
No surprise, his proximity to two of the country's most powerful politicians has also attracted controversy
- Ajay Bhushan Pandey, the quiet performer slated to head revenue department
- Data protection advocates cry foul as Google takes over health records
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-218.78)
|34981.02
|
HIGH
35364.50
|
LOW
34937.98
|
PREVIOUS
35199.80
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-73.30)
|10526.75
|
HIGH
10646.25
|
LOW
10512.00
|
PREVIOUS
10600.05
Latest Results
|Company
|Sales ( cr)
|NET PROFIT( cr)
|EPS()*
|DEWAN H.FIN.
|3515.66
|438.74
|-
|MANCREDIT
|1.98
|1.17
|-
|RELIGARE ENT
|1.31
|-12.84
|-
|ALEXANDER
|0.30
|0.02
|-
|TAMIL.TELE.
|0.00
|-3.80
|-
|PNB GILTS
|117.87
|11.07
|-
|GGAUTO
|11.73
|1.05
|-
|KHAITAN ELEC
|-0.13
|-0.05
|-
Results Calendar
|Date
|COMPANY
|PURPOSE
Results News
-
Emaar India posts net loss of Rs 230 bn in H1FY19 on higher expenses
The company said that the results are not comparable because of the adoption of new accounting standards for revenue recognition
-
India Inc Q2 earnings growth highest in 7 quarters, combined net up 16.2%
-
Crisis-hit Unitech records Q2 net loss at Rs 1.30 billion; income dips» More