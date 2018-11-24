JUST IN
Reduced pressure from crude, rupee prompts FMCG firms to defer price hikes

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea to pare 16,000 distributors and 2,000 retail stores

Bajaj's quadricycle Qute to take on small carmakers; set for Feb launch

Price revisions, new products should add to GSK Pharma's top-line growth

SpiceJet starts daily direct flight service to Hong Kong from New Delhi

New Hyundai Santro Sportz is a stylish update of the outmoded Tall Boy

Thailand's Minor International plans majority stake in Leela hotels

Small group of innovators in India finds ways to bring down medical bills

Binny Bansal: Cops file non-cognisable case against woman, later close it

Indices

BSE Sensex

(-218.78)

 34981.02
HIGH

35364.50

 LOW

34937.98

 PREVIOUS

35199.80
More on BSE Sensex
Nifty 50

(-73.30)

 10526.75
HIGH

10646.25

 LOW

10512.00

 PREVIOUS

10600.05
More on Nifty 50

Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
NITIN FIRE 2.13 -26.86 -
DEWAN H.FIN. 3515.66 438.74 -
VISCO 1.02 0.17 -
ESAAR (I)LTD 0.43 0.78 -
INDIAN INFO. 2.25 -0.44 -
MINI DIAMOND 19.65 0.01 -
MANCREDIT 1.98 1.17 -
RELIGARE ENT 1.31 -12.84 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months

Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Results Calender

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
21/11 Edelweiss Buy 2443 Dr Reddy's Labs
21/11 Equirus Securities Overweight 150 PNC Infratech
21/11 Equirus Securities Overweight 383 Apex Frozen
Research Reports

Results Tracker

Available for 3984 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Sep 2018 2,276,724.71 520,080.98 113,092.67
Sep 2017 1,890,896.69 476,898.57 107,266.70
% chg 20.40 9.05 5.43
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
25/11 MAPRO IND.
26/11 ATLAS CYCLES
26/11 GIC HOUSING
26/11 HUDCO
26/11 NAKODA
Upcoming Results

 

