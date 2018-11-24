By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Pressure on independent directors for more accountability
- Net worth of top realty barons continues to rise despite sectoral slowdown
- In 3 years, Alcobrew Distilleries eyes Rs 10-billion sales revenue, IPO
- SAIL chairman stresses on meeting 2-third ferro alloy requirement in-house
- IL&FS board to soon put up to 10 subsidiaries on sale to meet payment dues
- MMRDA awards Rs 30 bn contract to BEML for rolling stock on 3 corridors
- Jet Airways suspends complimentary lounge services to JetPrivilege members
- Ghosn exit looks set to unleash a power struggle between Renault and Nissan
- IIFL Holdings' subsidiary lnfoline Finance to raise up to Rs 50 billion
- I am left with resentment and dismay: Nissan CEO over Ghosn scandal
Companies News
IN DEPTH
-
Why Amazon wants to buy nearly two dozen regional sports networks
An earlier report by Reuters that also cited unnamed sources suggested that the networks could be valued at over $20 ...
- Gujarat bureaucrat Girish Chandra Murmu: PM Modi and Amit Shah's go-to man
- Ajay Bhushan Pandey, the quiet performer slated to head revenue department
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-218.78)
|34981.02
|
HIGH
35364.50
|
LOW
34937.98
|
PREVIOUS
35199.80
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-73.30)
|10526.75
|
HIGH
10646.25
|
LOW
10512.00
|
PREVIOUS
10600.05
Latest Results
|Company
|Sales ( cr)
|NET PROFIT( cr)
|EPS()*
|NITIN FIRE
|2.13
|-26.86
|-
|DEWAN H.FIN.
|3515.66
|438.74
|-
|VISCO
|1.02
|0.17
|-
|ESAAR (I)LTD
|0.43
|0.78
|-
|INDIAN INFO.
|2.25
|-0.44
|-
|MINI DIAMOND
|19.65
|0.01
|-
|MANCREDIT
|1.98
|1.17
|-
|RELIGARE ENT
|1.31
|-12.84
|-
Results Calendar
|Date
|COMPANY
|PURPOSE
Results News
-
Emaar India posts net loss of Rs 230 bn in H1FY19 on higher expenses
The company said that the results are not comparable because of the adoption of new accounting standards for revenue recognition
-
India Inc Q2 earnings growth highest in 7 quarters, combined net up 16.2%
-
Crisis-hit Unitech records Q2 net loss at Rs 1.30 billion; income dips» More