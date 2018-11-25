By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Asset sale to Jio at risk from govt's Rs 29-bn demand, RCom tells SC
- Debt-laden Jet Airways fires 16, pay problems to persist till March
- Rupert Murdoch's group bets Fox News fans will follow network online
- Apple gets US top court's scepticism in lawsuit over price of apps
- Ashok Leyland says its medium, heavy commercial vehicles ready for BS-VI
- Airtel, Vodafone Idea boost revenue in metros during September: Report
- Domestic gains for Bajaj Auto, falling crude oil prices may impact exports
- Preventive healthcare co GOQii raises undisclosed funds in Mitsui-led round
- Jet Airways to pay remaining 25% of September salary to senior staff by Dec
- Sun Pharma, subsidiary enter settlements in Modafinil antitrust litigation
Companies News
NEWS
-
Net worth of top realty barons continues to rise despite sectoral slowdown
According to a report, the total wealth of top 100 real estate barons account for Rs 2.37 trillion ($32.7 billion) in ...
- In 3 years, Alcobrew Distilleries eyes Rs 10-billion sales revenue, IPO
- SAIL chairman stresses on meeting 2-third ferro alloy requirement in-house
IN DEPTH
-
Why Amazon wants to buy nearly two dozen regional sports networks
An earlier report by Reuters that also cited unnamed sources suggested that the networks could be valued at over $20 ...
- Gujarat bureaucrat Girish Chandra Murmu: PM Modi and Amit Shah's go-to man
- Ajay Bhushan Pandey, the quiet performer slated to head revenue department
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-218.78)
|34981.02
|
HIGH
35364.50
|
LOW
34937.98
|
PREVIOUS
35199.80
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-73.30)
|10526.75
|
HIGH
10646.25
|
LOW
10512.00
|
PREVIOUS
10600.05
Latest Results
|Company
|Sales ( cr)
|NET PROFIT( cr)
|EPS()*
|SHIVA MEDIC.
|0.00
|-0.32
|-
|NITIN FIRE
|2.13
|-26.86
|-
|INDIAN INFO.
|2.25
|-0.44
|-
|MINI DIAMOND
|19.65
|0.01
|-
|VISCO
|1.02
|0.17
|-
|DEWAN H.FIN.
|3515.66
|438.74
|-
|ESAAR (I)LTD
|0.43
|0.78
|-
|RELIGARE ENT
|1.31
|-12.84
|-
Results Calendar
|Date
|COMPANY
|PURPOSE
Results News
-
Festive sales below expectation, grew by six per cent: Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki does better in rural market due to three good consecutive monsoons and the government increasing support prices for crops.
-
Emaar India posts net loss of Rs 230 bn in H1FY19 on higher expenses
-
RInfra Q2 net profit posts 49% slip to Rs 2.77 bn from Rs 5.43 bn» More