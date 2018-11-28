By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- E-tailers' war: Amazon's gross sales in India 21% higher than Flipkart's
- Street still cautious on IOC, HPCL and BPCL amid lower crude oil prices
- Unspent component of CSR funds rises to Rs 17.17 billion in FY18: Report
- Govt gives approval to sell 100% stake in Air India's ground handling firm
- Apollo Hospitals enters Kerala market, to manage 250-bed hospital in Kochi
- Birla Corp plans to replace cement brands Samrat and Chetak with Perfect
- WhatsApp's business chief Neeraj Arora quits in latest high-profile exit
- Godrej realty PE arm to raise new fund focused on co-working, data centres
- After Ola and Uber, another start-up ready to disrupt India's car market
- India to become largest coking coal importer by 2022: Tata Steel official
Companies News
NEWS
-
Toyota to increase car prices by up to 4% from Jan over manufacturing cost
According to the company, the decision to hike prices was taken amid rising manufacturing costs, which is also a ...
- SpiceJet upgrading system, tickets booking to be temporarily suspended
- Japan's NTT acquires 55% stake in 63moons' subsidiary Atom for $9 mn
IN DEPTH
-
Make in India in machinery may get leg up from ambitious steel output plan
The domestic steel industry's success depends on a robust supply of locally manufactured machinery and spare parts that ...
- Google AI plays safe, blocks gender-based pronouns like 'him' and 'her'
- Rupert Murdoch's group bets Fox News fans will follow network online
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(159.06)
|35513.14
|
HIGH
35555.16
|
LOW
35262.97
|
PREVIOUS
35354.08
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(57.00)
|10685.60
|
HIGH
10695.15
|
LOW
10596.35
|
PREVIOUS
10628.60
Latest Results
|Company
|Sales ( cr)
|NET PROFIT( cr)
|EPS()*
|REL.CAP.
|991.00
|197.00
|-
|NAKODA
|0.00
|-22.16
|-
|HUDCO
|1224.38
|282.14
|-
|GIC HOUSING
|301.53
|46.20
|-
|SHIVA MEDIC.
|0.00
|-0.32
|-
|NITIN FIRE
|2.13
|-26.86
|-
|VISCO
|1.02
|0.17
|-
|ESAAR (I)LTD
|0.43
|0.78
|-
Results Calendar
|Date
|COMPANY
|PURPOSE
Results News
-
Festive sales below expectation, grew by six per cent: Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki does better in rural market due to three good consecutive monsoons and the government increasing support prices for crops.
-
Emaar India posts net loss of Rs 230 bn in H1FY19 on higher expenses
-
India Inc Q2 earnings growth highest in 7 quarters, combined net up 16.2%» More