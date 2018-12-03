By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Around 4,000 GSK India employees face uncertain future after deal with HUL
- Medium, heavy duty trucks sales down 20% in Nov after months of brisk pace
- Apollo plans to hive off pharma business to unleash growth for new entity
- From job cuts to no-go projects, Walmart revamps Flipkart with eye on cost
- GSK minority shareholders must read fine print of merger with HUL: Experts
- A boost for Horlicks: Iconic brand to start life afresh under HUL
- NCLT directs 9 former IL&FS executives to disclose financial details
- China's push for blue skies may fuel gains for graphite maker HEG
- Competition Commission clears Nippon Steel's 51% acquisition in Sanyo Steel
- Pharma giant GSK buys US cancer drugmaker Tesaro for hefty $5.1 bln
Companies News
NEWS
-
WhatsApp launches TV campaign in India to crack down on fake news
WhatsApp said it has conducted extensive research with users in India and then developed three ad films that are based ...
- $850 bn and counting: How Microsoft relegated Apple by betting on cloud
- Singapore's cab-hailing firm Grab, in talks to invest Rs 100 million in Oyo
IN DEPTH
-
Sajjad Lone, moderate Kashmiri politician singed for his ties with BJP
Recently, People's Conference Chairman Sajjad Lone staked claim to form government in J&K despite having only two MLAs. ...
- Young and trending: What it takes to make Instagram influencing a career
- Sunil Arora: The CEC-designate is a man of all reasons
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(46.70)
|36241.00
|
HIGH
36446.16
|
LOW
36099.68
|
PREVIOUS
36194.30
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(7.00)
|10883.75
|
HIGH
10941.20
|
LOW
10845.35
|
PREVIOUS
10876.75
Latest Results
|Company
|Sales ( cr)
|NET PROFIT( cr)
|EPS()*
|A.K.CAPITAL
|25.30
|3.78
|-
|NAHAR CAP
|0.13
|4.74
|-
|RUDRA
|161.22
|4.56
|-
|MAPRO IND.
|0.00
|0.03
|-
|VIDEOCON IND
|186.33
|-1225.06
|-
|BF INVEST
|27.67
|27.70
|-
|MIC ELECTRON
|0.46
|-4.93
|0.00
|REL.CAP.
|991.00
|197.00
|-
Results Calendar
|Date
|COMPANY
|PURPOSE
Results News
-
Reliance Capital records Q2 profit at Rs 2.8 bn; income rises to Rs 53.3 bn
The Anil Ambani-owned company has promoters' shareholding at 52%
-
Festive sales below expectation, grew by six per cent: Maruti Suzuki
-
Emaar India posts net loss of Rs 230 bn in H1FY19 on higher expenses» More