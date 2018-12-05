By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Ronojoy Dutta checks in at IndiGo as consultant to chalk out 5-year plan
- Ad spend in 2019 to grow by 15% as India readies for general elections
- Axis Capital CEO Dharmesh Mehta steps down; firm names replacements
- Apple resorts to promo deals, trade-ins to boost declining iPhone sales
- Failures that moulded Amazon's online marketplace into a successful model
- Unilever's outgoing CEO Paul Polman topped Nestle by $1 bn in Horlicks bid
- With GSK buy, HUL also wins access to key pharmacy channels in India
- IndiGo set to become the first Indian carrier to have 200 aircraft
- This Dalhousie start-up may have an electronic fix for Delhi's pollution
- Atul Sahai appointed as New India Assurance CMD for a 5 year term
Atul Sahai appointed as New India Assurance CMD for a 5 year term
The post has been vacant since July 2018 after former CMD G Srinivasan retired
- Delhi HC asks for original files of CBI probe in coal import over-pricing
- In move to pare debts, Kesoram to hive off tyre division into Birla Tyres
In race to protect data from the next leap in computers, China has the lead
Eric Hay of Quantum Xchange, which is building a quantum encryption link between Manhattan and Newark. Another start-up ...
- Falling prices, rising costs & 'gau rakshaks': Dairy is milking farmers dry
- Watch your step! Robot janitors are coming to mop floors at Walmart
Reliance Capital records Q2 profit at Rs 2.8 bn; income rises to Rs 53.3 bn
The Anil Ambani-owned company has promoters' shareholding at 52%
Festive sales below expectation, grew by six per cent: Maruti Suzuki
Emaar India posts net loss of Rs 230 bn in H1FY19 on higher expenses» More