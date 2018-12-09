By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Steel firms may drop prices of flat products by up to Rs 1,500 a tonne
- Reliance Jio continues to boost subscriber base in metros, Airtel hangs on
- HCL Technologies taking more risks over product play, say experts
- Maruti Suzuki to slip into single-digit growth lane in FY19 after 4 years
- 'Micro-delivery' is the new game in online grocery, but can it serve well
- China summons US envoy, protests 'extremely bad' arrest of Huawei executive
- KFC is banking heavily on a franchise-heavy model for expansion
- Big auto firms' investments in start-ups jump manifold to $243 mn in 2018
- Lack of EV policy not to hamper eco-friendly vehicles' launch in India: Kia
- Tata Motors bets big on SUV Harrier for 'sustainable' growth: Official
Picture Time: A travelling multiplex delivering digital cinema experience
Picture Time brings movie viewing experience to the rural heartland without compromising on quality or comfort
- Nabard signs $100-mn agreement with Green Climate Fund to boost solar power
- Oil PSUs planning to open nearly 4,500 petrol pumps across Gujarat
Ronojoy Dutta will bring hands-on experience, global perspective to IndiGo
A global high-flier, his resume can only be matched by his employer -- Rakesh Gangwal -- among Indian airline
- Signs of stress: As fund flows dry up, Lodhas to sell assets to cut debt
- Digital divide is wider than we think and America is no exception: Study
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(361.12)
|35673.25
|
HIGH
35730.05
|
LOW
35378.27
|
PREVIOUS
35312.13
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(92.55)
|10693.70
|
HIGH
10704.55
|
LOW
10599.35
|
PREVIOUS
10601.15
Latest Results
|Company
|Sales ( cr)
|NET PROFIT( cr)
|EPS()*
|GSB FINANCE
|2.36
|-0.03
|-
|IFCI LTD
|432.94
|-16.55
|-
|MUTHOOT FIN
|1649.63
|483.83
|-
|RECLTD
|7286.17
|1764.33
|-
|ZGOVPOOX
|2.27
|-0.05
|-
|A.K.CAPITAL
|25.30
|3.78
|-
|MAPRO IND.
|0.00
|0.03
|-
|RUDRA
|161.22
|4.56
|-
Results Calendar
|Date
|COMPANY
|PURPOSE
Results News
-
Reliance Capital records Q2 profit at Rs 2.8 bn; income rises to Rs 53.3 bn
The Anil Ambani-owned company has promoters' shareholding at 52%
-
Festive sales below expectation, grew by six per cent: Maruti Suzuki
-
Emaar India posts net loss of Rs 230 bn in H1FY19 on higher expenses» More