JUST IN
You are here » Home » Companies

Companies News

GM shares closed down 2.6 per cent at $36.69 in New York trading on Tuesday | Photo: Reuters

Lack of EV policy not to hamper eco-friendly vehicles' launch in India: Kia

Tata Motors

Tata Motors bets big on SUV Harrier for 'sustainable' growth: Official

Six of top 10 companies lose Rs 549 bn in m-cap; RIL takes biggest hit

Huawei CFO case: China summons Canadian envoy, warns of grave consequences

Double-digit spend to catapult domestic pharma growth in the next 5 years

JK Tyre to invest Rs 12.5-billion in Laksar unit it bought from Birla Tyres

Chinese applications crack code to tackle language barrier in India

We expect Tapti Fields to be decommissioned in two years: Shell India

India Inc takes tiny steps in the journey to become diverse and inclusive

NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

Â» More

IN DEPTH Blog Add to MyPage

Â» More

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(361.12)

 35673.25
HIGH

35730.05

 LOW

35378.27

 PREVIOUS

35312.13
> More on BSE Sensex
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(92.55)

 10693.70
HIGH

10704.55

 LOW

10599.35

 PREVIOUS

10601.15
> More on Nifty 50

Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
GSB FINANCE 2.36 -0.03 -
IFCI LTD 432.94 -16.55 -
MUTHOOT FIN 1649.63 483.83 -
RECLTD 7286.17 1764.33 -
ZGOVPOOX 2.27 -0.05 -
A.K.CAPITAL 25.30 3.78 -
MAPRO IND. 0.00 0.03 -
RUDRA 161.22 4.56 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months > More on Company Results

Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
> More on Results Calender

Results News Blog Add to MyPage

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
06/12 ICICI Direct Buy 622 Phoenix Mills
05/12 Equirus Securities Overweight 1661 IndusInd Bank
05/12 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 221 S Chand & Compan
> More on Research Reports

Results Tracker

Available for 4082 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Sep 2018 2,290,514.70 530,217.86 114,625.35
Sep 2017 1,902,883.69 484,513.73 107,702.40
% chg 20.37 9.43 6.43
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
10/12 YASHCHEM
11/12 ARUNAHTEL
11/12 INDUS.INV.TR
11/12 UMIYA
13/12 DIGJAMLTD
> More on Upcoming Results

 

Financials Blog Add to MyPage

Consumer Blog Add to MyPage

Auto Blog Add to MyPage

ENGINEERING Blog Add to MyPage

Infrastructure Blog Add to MyPage

AGRI & AGRI INPUTS Blog Add to MyPage

OIL & GAS Blog Add to MyPage

HEALTH CARE Blog Add to MyPage

INDUSTRIALS Blog Add to MyPage

MEDIA Blog Add to MyPage

METALS & MINING Blog Add to MyPage

IT Blog Add to MyPage

TELECOM Blog Add to MyPage

FINANCIAL X-RAY Blog Add to MyPage