- Air India invites bids from only central govt entities for Mumbai building
- Nissan's first global digital hub inaugurated at Trivandrum IT park
- Daiichi moves contempt plea against Singh brothers in Supreme Court
- Barista plans expansion, stamps down rumours of winding down brand
- Qualcomm wins patent dispute with Apple, gets iPhone sales banned in China
- At 461 MT, major ports witness 4.83% jump in cargo traffic in Apr-Nov
- Google acquires Sigmoid Labs, maker of popular 'Where is my train' app
- Supply shortage pushes skimmed milk powder price up 25% in three months
- Acute therapy segments pull down domestic pharma sales growth to 6% in Nov
Companies News
NEWS
-
World has moved, but India continues to use corrosion-prone steel for cars
The automobile industry globally has moved to galvanised steel, but India and China continue to use steel that is prone ...
- In a major relief, Kanpur tanneries allowed to operate at 50% capacity
- Eyeing newer markets, meat delivery start-up Licious raises $25 million
IN DEPTH
-
Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
At least 75 companies receive anonymous, precise location data from apps whose users enable location services to get ...
- Ronojoy Dutta will bring hands-on experience, global perspective to IndiGo
- Signs of stress: As fund flows dry up, Lodhas to sell assets to cut debt
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-713.53)
|34959.72
|
HIGH
35246.97
|
LOW
34915.77
|
PREVIOUS
35673.25
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-205.25)
|10488.45
|
HIGH
10558.85
|
LOW
10474.95
|
PREVIOUS
10693.70
Latest Results
|Company
|Sales ( cr)
|NET PROFIT( cr)
|EPS()*
|KIRAN VYPAR
|18.67
|13.02
|-
|GSB FINANCE
|2.36
|-0.03
|-
|IFCI LTD
|432.94
|-16.55
|-
|MUTHOOT FIN
|1649.63
|483.83
|-
|RECLTD
|7286.17
|1764.33
|-
|ZGOVPOOX
|2.27
|-0.05
|-
|A.K.CAPITAL
|25.30
|3.78
|-
|RUDRA
|161.22
|4.56
|-
Results Calendar
|Date
|COMPANY
|PURPOSE
Results News
-
Reliance Capital records Q2 profit at Rs 2.8 bn; income rises to Rs 53.3 bn
The Anil Ambani-owned company has promoters' shareholding at 52%
-
Festive sales below expectation, grew by six per cent: Maruti Suzuki
-
Emaar India posts net loss of Rs 230 bn in H1FY19 on higher expenses» More