JUST IN
You are here » Home » Companies

Companies News

Air India invites bids from only central govt entities for Mumbai building

Air India invites bids from only central govt entities for Mumbai building

Nissan Motor

Nissan's first global digital hub inaugurated at Trivandrum IT park

Daiichi moves contempt plea against Singh brothers in Supreme Court

Barista plans expansion, stamps down rumours of winding down brand

Qualcomm wins patent dispute with Apple, gets iPhone sales banned in China

At 461 MT, major ports witness 4.83% jump in cargo traffic in Apr-Nov

Google acquires Sigmoid Labs, maker of popular 'Where is my train' app

Supply shortage pushes skimmed milk powder price up 25% in three months

Acute therapy segments pull down domestic pharma sales growth to 6% in Nov

NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

Â» More

IN DEPTH Blog Add to MyPage

Â» More

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(-713.53)

 34959.72
HIGH

35246.97

 LOW

34915.77

 PREVIOUS

35673.25
> More on BSE Sensex
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(-205.25)

 10488.45
HIGH

10558.85

 LOW

10474.95

 PREVIOUS

10693.70
> More on Nifty 50

Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
KIRAN VYPAR 18.67 13.02 -
GSB FINANCE 2.36 -0.03 -
IFCI LTD 432.94 -16.55 -
MUTHOOT FIN 1649.63 483.83 -
RECLTD 7286.17 1764.33 -
ZGOVPOOX 2.27 -0.05 -
A.K.CAPITAL 25.30 3.78 -
RUDRA 161.22 4.56 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months > More on Company Results

Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
> More on Results Calender

Results News Blog Add to MyPage

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
06/12 ICICI Direct Buy 622 Phoenix Mills
05/12 Equirus Securities Overweight 1661 IndusInd Bank
05/12 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 221 S Chand & Compan
> More on Research Reports

Results Tracker

Available for 4083 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Sep 2018 2,290,533.37 530,233.97 114,638.37
Sep 2017 1,902,894.60 484,521.05 107,707.70
% chg 20.37 9.43 6.43
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
13/12 DIGJAMLTD
13/12 PILANIINVS
14/12 IL & FS INVE
14/12 KWALITYLTD
14/12 PTIL
> More on Upcoming Results

 

Financials Blog Add to MyPage

Consumer Blog Add to MyPage

Auto Blog Add to MyPage

ENGINEERING Blog Add to MyPage

Infrastructure Blog Add to MyPage

AGRI & AGRI INPUTS Blog Add to MyPage

OIL & GAS Blog Add to MyPage

HEALTH CARE Blog Add to MyPage

INDUSTRIALS Blog Add to MyPage

MEDIA Blog Add to MyPage

METALS & MINING Blog Add to MyPage

IT Blog Add to MyPage

TELECOM Blog Add to MyPage

FINANCIAL X-RAY Blog Add to MyPage