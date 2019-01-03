By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- NINL seeks to get back into the black, eyes net profit 2019-20 onwards
- MCL coal dispatches to power sector up 9%, H1 supply hits 75.4 mn tonnes
- Airlines' 8% fare hike comes a cropper as Indians refuse to pay more to fly
- Mahindra Finance to raise around Rs 3,500 cr via non-convertible debentures
- iPhone prices to India: Apple's 5 ways to fuel earning but only one works
- Maggi fiasco returns to haunt Nestle India as SC revives class action suit
- Ascendas-Singbridge Group acquires 12-acre site in Chennai for new IT park
- Jio tops user addition, as incumbents stay focused on stronger active base
- Edelweiss AMC emerges frontrunner to create, manage govt's maiden debt ETF
- From Flipkart to Swiggy, Indian start-ups raise $38.3 bn funding in 2018
Companies News
NEWS
As NBFCs retreat, private equity funds move in to fund realty projects
Motilal Oswal, HDFC Capital, Xander and other PE funds focused on this segment find opportunity in NBFC retreat
- Madras HC upholds stay on ban of online drug sale; next hearing on Jan 24
- Gujarat tax dept moves NCLT against Essar's resolution professional
IN DEPTH
NASA space probe 'phones home' in landmark mission to solar system's edge
The spacecraft will ping back more detailed images and data from Thule in the coming days, NASA said
- With sales over 100% in 2018, Paytm Mall eyes $10 bn revenue by March
- Rocket launches, trips to the Moon and more space events in 2019
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-363.05)
|35891.52
|
HIGH
36236.70
|
LOW
35734.01
|
PREVIOUS
36254.57
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-117.60)
|10792.50
|
HIGH
10895.35
|
LOW
10735.05
|
PREVIOUS
10910.10
Latest Results
|Company
|Sales ( cr)
|NET PROFIT( cr)
|EPS()*
|BCPAL
|0.00
|-0.02
|-
|AMIT SPIN.
|0.00
|-1.03
|-
|AIML
|24.52
|-6.42
|-
|PTIL
|22.80
|-7.57
|-
|IL & FS INVE
|24.59
|-26.18
|0.15
|KWALITYLTD
|351.12
|-950.69
|-
|PILANIINVS
|45.08
|41.43
|-
|DIGJAMLTD
|1.88
|-10.06
|-
Results Calendar
|Date
|COMPANY
|PURPOSE
Results News
Reliance Capital records Q2 profit at Rs 2.8 bn; income rises to Rs 53.3 bn
The Anil Ambani-owned company has promoters' shareholding at 52%
Festive sales below expectation, grew by six per cent: Maruti Suzuki
Emaar India posts net loss of Rs 230 bn in H1FY19 on higher expenses» More