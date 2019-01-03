By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Jet Airways lenders to take a call on recasting loans in three weeks
- Deleveraging is an enterprise priority for Tata Steel: Koushik Chatterjee
- Growth in studded jewellery, watch, eyewear segments to aid Titan's margins
- Drugs for rare diseases, ones innovated in India to go out of price control
- TCS' premium valuation will persist, amid high growth visibility: Analysts
- Apple sales should pick up when US-China strike trade deal: Trump adviser
- Here's why Vodafone Idea losing to Reliance Jio on several fronts
- Azim Premji is India's most cash-rich promoter, Anil Agarwal comes second
- From NEC to Fujitsu, Japanese IT firms scout for acquisitions in India
- Staff hold on to vague promises as Jet Airways continues descent
Companies News
NEWS
-
As NBFCs retreat, private equity funds move in to fund realty projects
Motilal Oswal, HDFC Capital, Xander and other PE funds focused on this segment find opportunity in NBFC retreat
- Madras HC upholds stay on ban of online drug sale; next hearing on Jan 24
- Gujarat tax dept moves NCLT against Essar's resolution professional
IN DEPTH
-
NASA space probe 'phones home' in landmark mission to solar system's edge
The spacecraft will ping back more detailed images and data from Thule in the coming days, NASA said
- With sales over 100% in 2018, Paytm Mall eyes $10 bn revenue by March
- Rocket launches, trips to the Moon and more space events in 2019
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-363.05)
|35891.52
|
HIGH
36236.70
|
LOW
35734.01
|
PREVIOUS
36254.57
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-117.60)
|10792.50
|
HIGH
10895.35
|
LOW
10735.05
|
PREVIOUS
10910.10
Latest Results
|Company
|Sales ( cr)
|NET PROFIT( cr)
|EPS()*
|BCPAL
|0.00
|-0.02
|-
|AMIT SPIN.
|0.00
|-1.03
|-
|AIML
|24.52
|-6.42
|-
|PTIL
|22.80
|-7.57
|-
|IL & FS INVE
|24.59
|-26.18
|0.15
|KWALITYLTD
|351.12
|-950.69
|-
|PILANIINVS
|45.08
|41.43
|-
|DIGJAMLTD
|1.88
|-10.06
|-
Results Calendar
|Date
|COMPANY
|PURPOSE
Results News
-
Reliance Capital records Q2 profit at Rs 2.8 bn; income rises to Rs 53.3 bn
The Anil Ambani-owned company has promoters' shareholding at 52%
-
Festive sales below expectation, grew by six per cent: Maruti Suzuki
-
Emaar India posts net loss of Rs 230 bn in H1FY19 on higher expenses» More