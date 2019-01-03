JUST IN
Fuel price slide leads to confusion over margin maths of oil marketing cos

rupee, rupee falls

Times Group's net profit slides again in FY18, registers 6.84% dip

HDFC MF pips ICICI Prudential to become India's top asset manager

Jet Airways defaults on loan repayment to banks, credit rating slips to 'D'

SpiceJet lands in trouble with DGCA after midair New Year celebrations

Overall outlook for hospitality sector is better: Yatra CEO Dhruv Shringi

Investments in 2018: A snapshot of PE activity, deals in 7 charts

Here's how alcohol firms are unlikely victims of India's farm loan waiver

Early-stage funding for start-ups falls 15% to $148 million in 2018

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(-363.05)

 35891.52
HIGH

36236.70

 LOW

35734.01

 PREVIOUS

36254.57
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(-117.60)

 10792.50
HIGH

10895.35

 LOW

10735.05

 PREVIOUS

10910.10
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
BCPAL 0.00 -0.02 -
AMIT SPIN. 0.00 -1.03 -
AIML 24.52 -6.42 -
PTIL 22.80 -7.57 -
IL & FS INVE 24.59 -26.18 0.15
KWALITYLTD 351.12 -950.69 -
PILANIINVS 45.08 41.43 -
DIGJAMLTD 1.88 -10.06 -
Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Results News Blog Add to MyPage

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
02/01 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 40 Confidence Petro
01/01 Elara Capital Buy 1191 Supreme Inds.
27/12 Equirus Securities Hold 183 Century Ply.
Results Tracker

Available for 4105 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Sep 2018 2,291,411.26 529,351.32 113,486.53
Sep 2017 1,905,930.07 484,736.55 107,664.60
% chg 20.23 9.20 5.41
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
05/01 AMTEK AUTO
05/01 CALIFORN.SOF
05/01 KPEL
05/01 UMIYA
07/01 INDO ASN.FIN
