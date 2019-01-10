JUST IN
Jet Airways

Jet Airways proposes debt payments in arrears to creditors from April

private equity

With rise in consumer-facing biz, service firms emerge as PE sweet spot

Asirvad Microfinance planning to raise around Rs 500 cr from PE funds

Chinese firms face scrutiny from govt departments, domestic rivals in India

SC clears Monsanto's patent for Bt cotton seed, but biotech firms want more

Stronger rupee, slower growth likely to hit IT firms' performance in 2019

Realty check: Current rates and unit sizes in Rs 1.5-2 crore price range

Hyundai's Chennai plant workers protest over alleged delay in wage pay

Post GST, more global investors set eyes on India's warehousing, logistics

> More on BSE Sensex
> More on Nifty 50

Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
BAJAJ CORP 229.57 60.09 -
INDUSIND BNK 5763.47 985.03 -
TATA ELXSI 407.01 65.99 -
ALPHA HI-TEC 0.00 -0.01 -
BETALA 0.01 0.00 -
INDO ASN.FIN 0.01 -0.07 -
KPEL 39.23 5.61 14.64
CALIFORN.SOF 0.25 0.08 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months

> More on Results Calender

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
10/01 Elara Capital Accumulate 1602 IndusInd Bank
10/01 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 1602 IndusInd Bank
09/01 Motilal Oswal Buy 234 Coal India
Results Tracker

Available for 10 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Dec 2018 6,566.38 5,201.03 1,132.33
Dec 2017 4,984.22 4,031.57 1,075.34
% chg 31.74 29.01 5.30
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
11/01 ABIRAMI FIN.
11/01 AMAL PRODUCT
11/01 DHRUV ESTATE
11/01 ICSL
11/01 INDITALIA
