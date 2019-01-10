By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Xiaomi's IPO flops, but a select few shareholders earn 56,823% profit
- Cummins India ticks right boxes on growth, value; sees uptick in demand
- L&T Finance Holdings: Possible NPA shocks dampen outlook, stock falls
- Gujarat terminates metro contract given to IL&FS Engineering & Construction
- Jet Airways to weigh a restart of stake-sale talks with Tata Group
- Here's how Indian Idol and Kaun Banega Crorepati performed in its season 10
- NTPC is running more than a dozen initiatives to get rid of fly ash
- Aditya Birla group's ARC set to make a formal bid for RattanIndia Power
- Ola raises Rs 520 crore from HK-based hedge fund Steadview Capital
- Jaguar Land Rover to axe 4500 jobs globally, 2018 sales down 4.6%
Companies News
NEWS
-
Indian pharma industry records 9.4% growth in 2018, dispels GST gloom
The industry performed better in 2018, in comparison, on a GST-impacted low base
- Aurangabad, Chennai plants may be sold, not shut: Pfizer tells employees
- Another data breach? Amazon India leaks sellers information in tech error
IN DEPTH
-
Saudi Arabia's thirst for water is creating a toxic brine problem
Saudi Arabia's desalination plants produce about 31.5 million cubic metres of contaminated water each day
- Ericsson banks on a high five, all set for the 5G battle in India
- Ride-pooling gets a social makeover with new app from HERE technologies
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-68.65)
|36144.26
|
HIGH
36269.31
|
LOW
36091.05
|
PREVIOUS
36212.91
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-33.50)
|10821.65
|
HIGH
10859.35
|
LOW
10811.45
|
PREVIOUS
10855.15
Latest Results
|Company
|Sales ( cr)
|NET PROFIT( cr)
|EPS()*
|BAJAJ CORP
|229.57
|60.09
|-
|INDUSIND BNK
|5763.47
|985.03
|-
|TATA ELXSI
|407.01
|65.99
|-
|ALPHA HI-TEC
|0.00
|-0.01
|-
|BETALA
|0.01
|0.00
|-
|INDO ASN.FIN
|0.01
|-0.07
|-
|KPEL
|39.23
|5.61
|14.64
|CALIFORN.SOF
|0.25
|0.08
|-
Results Calendar
|Date
|COMPANY
|PURPOSE
Results News
-
Reliance Capital records Q2 profit at Rs 2.8 bn; income rises to Rs 53.3 bn
The Anil Ambani-owned company has promoters' shareholding at 52%
-
Festive sales below expectation, grew by six per cent: Maruti Suzuki
-
Emaar India posts net loss of Rs 230 bn in H1FY19 on higher expenses» More