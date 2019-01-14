JUST IN
Jet is also looking at selling part of its 49 per cent stake in its loyalty programme, Jet Privilege, to Etihad

Etihad to raise stake in Jet to 49%; founder to give up control: Report

Sachin Bansal

Flipkart founder Sachin Bansal invests Rs 650 crore in Ola

Varun Beverages on verge of bagging more territories from PepsiCo in India

Seeking a job? Amazon has 1,300 openings in India, highest in Asia-Pacific

BHEL bags Rs 565 cr order for setting up solar power plants in Telangana

Maruti opens booking for new WagonR ahead of its launch on January 23

Passenger, commercial vehicle sales dip marginally in Dec; motorcyles' rise

Two-wheelers, not cars, a better bet to meet India's electric vehicle goal

WhatsApp asks researchers to tackle fake news. Here's what can be done

Indices

BSE Sensex

(-156.28)

 35853.56
HIGH

36124.94

 LOW

35691.75

 PREVIOUS

36009.84
Nifty 50

(-57.35)

 10737.60
HIGH

10808.00

 LOW

10692.35

 PREVIOUS

10794.95
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
RAMANEWS 139.30 9.75 -
GNA 246.25 17.95 -
DMART 5450.94 257.11 -
WELCURE DRUG 0.02 0.01 -
SURAJ LTD 42.89 0.42 -
INFOSYS LTD 21400.00 3610.00 -
NIDL 0.08 0.01 -
RASOI LTD. 3.63 -0.20 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
14/01 Prabhudas Lilladher Reduce 1572 Avenue Super.
14/01 Motilal Oswal Buy 684 Infosys
11/01 HDFC Securities Buy 1889 TCS
Results Tracker

Available for 31 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Dec 2018 75,031.09 25,094.82 13,650.20
Dec 2017 61,361.02 21,509.81 13,439.80
% chg 22.28 16.67 1.57
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
15/01 COM FINCAP
15/01 COMFORT INTE
15/01 DEN NETWORK
15/01 HMVL
15/01 INDIGRID
Announcements

