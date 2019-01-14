By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Lenders to bail out debt-laden Jet Airways after forensic clean chit
- Nifty50 more resilient than S&P 500 in last one year, down 2.1%
- Amar Nagaram replaces Ananth Narayanan as CEO of Myntra-Jabong
- Education start-up LeverageEdu raises funding from Blume, DSG Consumer
- RBSA Advisors valuation advisor for govt's stake sale in rural power firm
- Automobile industry sees 3% decline in December sales on slow dispatches
- IT fortunes shifting to Indian shores as clients move to execution stage
- Mumbai's Parsi Dairy milks modern retail, with nostalgia and social media
- Q3 results preview: RIL net seen rising a tad on higher petchem earnings
- Corporate wars: Netflix, Prime in tussle to expand, show original content
Companies News
NEWS
-
Raymond's dirty linen: Father-son fight makes for a nasty court case
The succession mess threatens the company's brand equity, built over decades with, ironically, advertising campaigns ...
- Changing subscriber base to shape revenue growth for telecom firms
- Jio vs Airtel vs Voda Idea: 2019 rings in a year of intense telecom battle
IN DEPTH
-
MP Saumitra Khan's defection shows a rebellion may be brewing in TMC
Although as many as 1,600 grassroots TMC leaders and workers have switched to the BJP in the recent past, Khan's ...
- Recessions aren't inevitable, and economists don't agree on their causes
- Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, prudent banker, steps out of his comfort zone
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-156.28)
|35853.56
|
HIGH
36124.94
|
LOW
35691.75
|
PREVIOUS
36009.84
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-57.35)
|10737.60
|
HIGH
10808.00
|
LOW
10692.35
|
PREVIOUS
10794.95
Latest Results
|Company
|Sales ( cr)
|NET PROFIT( cr)
|EPS()*
|RAMANEWS
|139.30
|9.75
|-
|GNA
|246.25
|17.95
|-
|DMART
|5450.94
|257.11
|-
|WELCURE DRUG
|0.02
|0.01
|-
|SURAJ LTD
|42.89
|0.42
|-
|INFOSYS LTD
|21400.00
|3610.00
|-
|NIDL
|0.08
|0.01
|-
|RASOI LTD.
|3.63
|-0.20
|-
Results Calendar
|Date
|COMPANY
|PURPOSE
Results News
-
Volkswagen says delivered 10.8 million cars in 2018, eyes world No.1 spot
Rivals Toyota Motor and Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi have not released 2018 registration figures.
-
Reliance Capital records Q2 profit at Rs 2.8 bn; income rises to Rs 53.3 bn
-
Festive sales below expectation, grew by six per cent: Maruti Suzuki» More