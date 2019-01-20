JUST IN
Promoters enter fray for Coastal Energen power, offer up to Rs 3,500 cr

Facebook faces 'record fine' from US regulators over privacy violations

Six of top-10 companies add Rs 1 trillion in market cap, RIL biggest gainer

Reliance asks Niko to exit from KG-D6 gas block over payment default

Coal projects worth Rs 11,000 cr facing delays, govt seeks report from CIL

Leather sector eyes 10% export growth in 2 years, seeks help from govt

Jet's lenders awaiting Sebi decision on exemptions to Etihad: SBI chairman

Investments worth over Rs 4 trillion pledged at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

No need to hear third party during insolvency admission: NCLAT tells NCLT

Indices

BSE Sensex

(12.53)

 36386.61
HIGH

36469.98

 LOW

36218.33

 PREVIOUS

36374.08
Nfty Commodities

(6.25)

 3335.25
HIGH

3345.50

 LOW

3322.95

 PREVIOUS

3329.00
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
HDFC BANK 25890.26 5585.85 -
HIND.OIL EXP 66.04 34.81 -
SOUTH IND.BK 1735.16 83.85 -
ARO GRANITE 39.78 4.16 -
MUTHOOT CAP 142.24 23.30 -
LTI 2472.90 375.50 -
MUDIT FINLEA 0.71 0.18 -
KAJARIA CER. 758.56 65.89 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
18/01 Prabhudas Liladhar Accumulate 1134 Reliance Inds.
18/01 Prabhudas Lilladher Hold 1752 Hind. Unilever
18/01 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 89 Federal Bank
Results Tracker

Available for 117 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Dec 2018 331,082.85 89,221.22 37,901.53
Dec 2017 242,492.09 73,952.64 34,327.95
% chg 36.53 20.65 10.41
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
21/01 AMTEK AUTO
21/01 ASPIRA
21/01 ATISHAY
21/01 AUTOMOTIVE S
21/01 BHAGIL
