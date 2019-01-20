By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Tata Capital eyes 25-30% credit growth in FY20 amid ongoing NBFC crisis
- Market disruptors are often over-played, says HUL's Sanjiv Mehta
- Global private equity funds bullish about six Indian airports up for sale
- Tepid start to Q3 earnings as India Inc reports net profit growth at 10.1%
- BigBasket eyes around Rs 250 crore revenue from organic food business
- No need to hear out 3rd party during insolvency admission, NCLAT tells NCLT
- RP-Sanjiv Goenka group eyes turnover of Rs 40,000 crore in the next 5 years
- Edtech firm Eruditus looks to enter the unicorn club in the next 12 months
- Adani Group braces to rival Reliance Industries in petrochemical business
- Emission fiasco: NGT slams Volkswagen, makes its presence felt to India Inc
Companies News
NEWS
-
Skoda, Volkswagen open tech centre in Pune as part of 2.0 India project
The India 2.0 project includes enhancing capacities at the group's two plants at Aurangabad and Pune
- Microsoft launches e-commerce portal for Telangana's handloom weavers
- Ex-NSEL CFO Shashidhar Kotian arrested in Mumbai in Rs 5600-cr scam
IN DEPTH
-
Forget trade war. China already in crisis with bankrupt firms, gutted banks
Car sales fell last year in China for the first time in more than two decades
- The rise and fall of Naresh Goyal, the high-flying promoter of Jet Airways
- Luxury concierges offer 'bespoke experiences' in fight for the ultra-rich
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(12.53)
|36386.61
|
HIGH
36469.98
|
LOW
36218.33
|
PREVIOUS
36374.08
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nfty Commodities
(6.25)
|3335.25
|
HIGH
3345.50
|
LOW
3322.95
|
PREVIOUS
3329.00
Latest Results
|Company
|Sales ( cr)
|NET PROFIT( cr)
|EPS()*
|HDFC BANK
|25890.26
|5585.85
|-
|HIND.OIL EXP
|66.04
|34.81
|-
|SOUTH IND.BK
|1735.16
|83.85
|-
|ARO GRANITE
|39.78
|4.16
|-
|MUTHOOT CAP
|142.24
|23.30
|-
|LTI
|2472.90
|375.50
|-
|MUDIT FINLEA
|0.71
|0.18
|-
|KAJARIA CER.
|758.56
|65.89
|-
Results Calendar
|Date
|COMPANY
|PURPOSE
Results News
-
HDFC Bank Q3 net profit rises 20% to Rs 5,586 crore
The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 4,642.6 crore in the October-December quarter of the last fiscal
-
SBI Life posts Rs 870 crore profit in 9 months of FY19, up 13%
-
Aspire Home Finance's net loss at Rs 97 cr in third quarter ended Dec 2018» More