By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Consumers love food delivery. But restaurants and grocers hate it
- How Google quietly became India's third-biggest e-commerce player
- Apollo Hospitals looks at break-even for AHLL in next financial year
- Domestic TV makers get fillip amid tug of war between govt, foreign players
- IT firms compete for larger share of global engineering services contracts
- Auto components industry growth to moderate to 10-12% in FY20
- Huawei lawsuit against US: Can the firm succeed at what Kaspersky failed?
- How the super-rich are getting scammed in the opaque private jet market
- NCLT approves RIL-JM Financial ARC's Rs 5000 cr bid for Alok Industries
- NCLT asked to decide on JSW's bid for Bhushan Power & Steel by March 31
Companies News
NEWS
-
February car sales down 1.11% on high interest rates, cost of insurance
Experts feel tepid demand will continue till election results
- After FDI prick, Amazon back in the ring with record number of merchants
- Private pharmacy chains warming up to unbranded generic medicines
IN DEPTH
-
Here's why the Forest Rights Act was never implemented efficiently
A detailed analysis by Land Conflict Watch lists the impediments states put in forms of additional conditions and ...
- ESG funds gaining traction in India, but doubts about them abound
- GDP and foreign aid shrinking, Pakistan economy crosses a line of control
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-53.99)
|36671.43
|
HIGH
36753.59
|
LOW
36592.93
|
PREVIOUS
36725.42
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-22.80)
|11035.40
|
HIGH
11049.00
|
LOW
11008.95
|
PREVIOUS
11058.20
Latest Results
|Company
|Sales ( cr)
|NET PROFIT( cr)
|EPS()*
|MAPRO IND.
|0.00
|-0.80
|-
|YURANUS INFR
|0.30
|0.01
|-
|RESURGERE
|0.00
|-10.72
|-
|CEENIK EXPO.
|0.00
|-0.36
|-
|NAT STL AGRO
|196.90
|-151.47
|-
|VESUVIUS IND
|223.64
|20.18
|-
|RAIN
|3444.07
|-127.82
|17.29
|MERCK LTD
|204.39
|715.34
|-
Results Calendar
|Date
|COMPANY
|PURPOSE
Results News
-
Walmart flexes in the fourth quarter, beats all expectations; stock rises
The company had a fourth-quarter profit of $3.69 billion, or $1.27 per share
-
One-time voluntary retirement charge pulls down Eveready's Q3 profit by 99%
-
Debt-ridden Videocon Industries posts Rs 1,023 crore net loss in Q3FY19» More