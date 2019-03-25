By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Venture Catalysts partners with Well Tech to launch HealthTech Acceleretor
- Finova Capital raises $15 mn from Faering Capital and Sequoia India
- Hyundai signs wage settlement agreement with employees
- Naresh Goyal quits Jet board, lenders take over cash-strapped airline
- Good outcome from Jet, lenders' talks better than insolvency: Govt official
- Varun Beverages gets CCI approval to acquire PepsiCo's franchise rights
- Is it RIP MTNL?
- UChicago, Tata Centre tie-up to rate India's most polluting industries
- Fake Range Rovers banished from China, copycat automaker fined
- Naresh Goyal to quit as chairman of debt-ridden Jet today: Report
Companies News
NEWS
-
Uber could seal $3-bn deal to buy Dubai rival Careem this week: Reports
Uber will pay $1.4 billion in cash and $1.7 billion in convertible notes, which will be convertible into Uber shares at ...
- Ministry seeks legal reform to ease transferring shares from firms to govt
- Flying away: Why Etihad won't invest in debt-laden Jet Airways anymore
IN DEPTH
-
Nakul Nath set to make election debut from father Kamal Nath's citadel
Nakul Nath, the elder son of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, is set to contest from his father's impregnable citadel, ...
- IL&FS' systemic structural flaw
- Explained: Why are global majors queuing up for Indian oil retail market?
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-355.70)
|37808.91
|
HIGH
38016.76
|
LOW
37667.40
|
PREVIOUS
38164.61
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-102.65)
|11354.25
|
HIGH
11395.65
|
LOW
11311.60
|
PREVIOUS
11456.90
Latest Results
|Company
|Sales ( cr)
|NET PROFIT( cr)
|EPS()*
|SUNIL HITECH
|31.80
|-1674.73
|-
|BIRLA CAP
|0.00
|-0.02
|-
|SYTIXSE
|0.16
|0.10
|-
|COSBOARD IND
|2.39
|0.50
|-
|MAPRO IND.
|0.00
|-0.80
|-
|YURANUS INFR
|0.30
|0.01
|-
|RESURGERE
|0.00
|-10.72
|-
|CEENIK EXPO.
|0.00
|-0.36
|-
Results Calendar
|Date
|COMPANY
|PURPOSE
Results News
-
Walmart flexes in the fourth quarter, beats all expectations; stock rises
The company had a fourth-quarter profit of $3.69 billion, or $1.27 per share
-
One-time voluntary retirement charge pulls down Eveready's Q3 profit by 99%
-
Debt-ridden Videocon Industries posts Rs 1,023 crore net loss in Q3FY19» More