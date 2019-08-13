By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Bosch reports subdued Q1 results as slowdown takes a toll on revenues
- Slowdown takes a toll on Bosch's revenues, profits falls 23%
- Lack of timely resolution, legal costs may hold back class action suits
- Flipkart's refurbished electronics platform 2GUD to launch other categories
- Steel executives' guild urges PM Modi for 'hassle-free' SAIL-NINL merger
- ONGC Q1 net down 24% to Rs 7,043 cr on lower crude output realisation
- Apollo Hospitals' Q1 standalone profit rises 32% to Rs 79.32 crore
- Start registration of Amrapali homebuyers or face jail: SC to Officials
- CBS and Viacom seal deal to merge 13 years after they split: Report
- Ola acqui-hires AI and computer vision start-up Pikup.ai, mum on deal value
Companies News
NEWS
-
JSPL sells Botswana Coal Mine for $150 mn to pare debt at parent level
Firm has a total outstanding debt of Rs 40,000 crore as on March 2019
- Bharti Enterprises names Rajesh Sud as MD of financial services business
- As Foscor Zirconia losses mount, CUMI may sell stake in S Africa subsidiary
IN DEPTH
-
Carmakers eye subscription, leasing to offset dwindling dealership sales
These new business models have been driven by the changing dynamics of transportation and vehicle ownership
- BJP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal's journey to overnight fame
- Global iron ore prices at five-year high, but India fails to cash in
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-623.75)
|36958.16
|
HIGH
37755.16
|
LOW
36888.49
|
PREVIOUS
37581.91
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-183.80)
|10925.85
|
HIGH
11145.90
|
LOW
10901.60
|
PREVIOUS
11109.65
Latest Results
|Company
|Sales ( cr)
|NET PROFIT( cr)
|EPS()*
|JBM AUTO
|397.57
|16.54
|-
|GOTHI PLASCO
|0.72
|0.63
|-
|DYNAMIC MIC.
|0.00
|-0.04
|-
|AREALTY
|0.00
|2.59
|-
|TAINWALA CH.
|3.34
|2.34
|-
|URJA GLOBAL
|51.80
|0.31
|-
|ZLEENCON
|0.00
|-0.05
|-
|COSYN
|7.73
|0.27
|-
Results Calendar
|Date
|COMPANY
|PURPOSE
Results News
-
JLR sales increase 5% in July at 37,945 units; China market improves
Land Rover sales were at 26,559 units, up 5.6 per cent from the same month last year
-
NIIT announces Q1 net profit at Rs 1,090.4 crore; revenue falls 2%
-
Arvind Fashions posts net loss of Rs 95.36 crore for June quarter» More