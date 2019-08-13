JUST IN
ONGC

ONGC Q1 net down 24% to Rs 7,043 cr on lower crude output realisation

Apollo Hospital

Apollo Hospitals' Q1 standalone profit rises 32% to Rs 79.32 crore

Start registration of Amrapali homebuyers or face jail: SC to Officials

CBS and Viacom seal deal to merge 13 years after they split: Report

Ola acqui-hires AI and computer vision start-up Pikup.ai, mum on deal value

Uniphore raises $51 mn in Series C funding Led by March Capital Partners

Amazon in talks to buy 8-10% stake in Future Retail; deal to close in weeks

CCL Products launches Continental Coffee brand in domestic market

Renault seeks to double India sales with Triber on Aug 28, SUV next year

Indices

BSE Sensex

(-623.75)

 36958.16
HIGH

37755.16

 LOW

36888.49

 PREVIOUS

37581.91
Nifty 50

(-183.80)

 10925.85
HIGH

11145.90

 LOW

10901.60

 PREVIOUS

11109.65
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
JBM AUTO 397.57 16.54 -
GOTHI PLASCO 0.72 0.63 -
DYNAMIC MIC. 0.00 -0.04 -
AREALTY 0.00 2.59 -
TAINWALA CH. 3.34 2.34 -
URJA GLOBAL 51.80 0.31 -
ZLEENCON 0.00 -0.05 -
COSYN 7.73 0.27 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months

Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
13/08 Elara Capital Accumulate 2588
13/08 HDFC Securities Sell 1320 Divi's Lab.
13/08 Elara Capital Accumulate 2588 Britannia Inds.
Results Tracker

Available for 1846 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Jun 2019 2,023,123.25 530,369.76 125,908.69
Jun 2018 1,876,576.66 460,078.15 116,492.33
% chg 7.81 15.28 8.08
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
14/08 AANANDALAK
