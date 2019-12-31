JUST IN
Narendra Modi

Govt shouldn't allow Huawei for trials of 5G, SJM tells Narendra Modi

Huawei

China's Huawei says 'survival first priority' after 2019 sales fall short

DoT holds meet with telecom operators, vendors to talk about 5G trials

IT sector is likely to hire 10% more freshers in 2020, say experts

Pharma firms plan awareness drive to battle cancer scare in antacid

Indian airlines may hire fewer pilots in 2020 compared to last year

737 Max grounding, Jet crisis may drag down passenger growth to 4%: Crisil

JSW Steel completes acquisition of Vardhman Industries for Rs 63.50 crore

Air India will keep on running till it is privatised: Aviation minister

BSE Sensex

(-304.26)

 41253.74
HIGH

41607.49

 LOW

41184.73

 PREVIOUS

41558.00
Nifty 50

(-87.40)

 12168.45
HIGH

12247.10

 LOW

12151.80

 PREVIOUS

12255.85
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
CPML 0.55 0.27 -
WELLNESS 2.32 0.29 -
USHDEV INTNL 9.98 -9.00 -
VIRGOGLOB 4.97 -0.04 -
TILAKNAG IND 197.70 -36.35 0.00
AVONMORE 18.57 6.32 6.21
RSDFIN 15.98 3.88 10.26
KAILASH AUTO 0.10 0.06 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
31/12 Emkay Global Buy 988 SBI Life Insuran
31/12 ICICI Securities Buy 1054 Mahanagar Gas
27/12 ICICI Securities Hold 784 AU Small Finance
Results Tracker

Available for 3968 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Sep 2019 2,458,127.67 518,485.41 48,820.59
Sep 2018 2,448,335.36 558,461.28 129,098.07
% chg 0.40 -7.16 -62.18
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
03/01 DECCAN BEAR.
04/01 UNITECH LTD
06/01 ITI LTD.
07/01 BETALA
07/01 G.M.BREWERI
