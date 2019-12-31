By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Ronnie Screwvala-backed start-up upGrad lines up big plans for 2020
- Lodha Group calls for unconventional policies to fight growth woes
- Trai issues draft rules on network testing norms for wireline services
- Raheja-Blackstone firm files draft offer document for Rs 3,500-cr REIT IPO
- Screwvala-backed upGrad to roll out Rs 175-cr marketing blitz in 2020
- Govt shouldn't allow Huawei for trials of 5G, SJM tells Narendra Modi
- China's Huawei says 'survival first priority' after 2019 sales fall short
- DoT holds meet with telecom operators, vendors to talk about 5G trials
- IT sector is likely to hire 10% more freshers in 2020, say experts
- Pharma firms plan awareness drive to battle cancer scare in antacid
Companies News
NEWS
-
Fresh EoI will be issued for Pawan Hans disinvestment soon: Minister Puri
On July 11, 2019, the Modi government had issued an EoI to sell its 51% stake in the national helicopter carrier PHL
- NCLT dissolves Orchid Pharma's promoter firm, says no gain for shareholders
- Govt to fine firms with over Rs 50 cr revenue for not accepting UPI, RuPay
IN DEPTH
-
Tiruppur, once the thriving export hub of Tamil Nadu, is fraying at edges
GST glitches are crimping working capital supply and adding to the difficulties of competing against nimble, low-cost ...
- Flickers of interest: Why private firms are hesitant to enter discom space
- From China with funding: Country puts its faith in Indian start-ups
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-304.26)
|41253.74
|
HIGH
41607.49
|
LOW
41184.73
|
PREVIOUS
41558.00
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-87.40)
|12168.45
|
HIGH
12247.10
|
LOW
12151.80
|
PREVIOUS
12255.85
Latest Results
|Company
|Sales ( cr)
|NET PROFIT( cr)
|EPS()*
|CPML
|0.55
|0.27
|-
|WELLNESS
|2.32
|0.29
|-
|USHDEV INTNL
|9.98
|-9.00
|-
|VIRGOGLOB
|4.97
|-0.04
|-
|TILAKNAG IND
|197.70
|-36.35
|0.00
|AVONMORE
|18.57
|6.32
|6.21
|RSDFIN
|15.98
|3.88
|10.26
|KAILASH AUTO
|0.10
|0.06
|-
Results Calendar
|Date
|COMPANY
|PURPOSE
Results News
-
IL&FS posts Rs 22,527 cr net loss in FY19, revenue dips 52.5% to Rs 824 cr
Its assets declined 81.5% to Rs 4,148 crore compared to Rs 23,868 crore in 2017-18
-
IL&FS reports Rs 22,527 cr net loss for FY19; revenue of Rs Rs 824 cr
-
BigBasket loss widens to Rs 348 crore; revenue up 69% to Rs 2,380.95 crore» More