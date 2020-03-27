JUST IN
You are here » Home » Companies

Companies News

Ola cabs, Ola electric vehicles

Bhavish Aggarwal to forgo salary for 1 year; Ola launches fund for drivers

Vistara's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: @Boeing_In

Vistara Airlines announces leave without pay, defers annual increment

New order facilitating doorstep delivery of drugs confuses e-pharma firms

JICA grants Rs 11,033-cr ODA loan for Freight Corridor, Mumbai Metro

FMCG majors forced to scale down operations over Covid-19 lockdown

TVS Motor to make ventilators or related parts for Covid-19 patients

Coronavirus: Increased liquidity, moratorium to help mend corporate finance

Reliance to sell some April-loading crude cargoes in a rare move: Report

Covid-19: Nalco's Angul smelter runs smoothly with 3 months' stock of coal

NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

Â» More

IN DEPTH Blog Add to MyPage

Â» More

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(-131.18)

 29815.59
HIGH

31126.03

 LOW

29346.99

 PREVIOUS

29946.77
> More on BSE Sensex
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(18.80)

 8660.25
HIGH

9038.90

 LOW

8522.90

 PREVIOUS

8641.45
> More on Nifty 50

Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
SUPREME INFR 86.97 -134.31 0.00
YES BANK 5638.91 -18564.24 0.00
FUTURAPOLY 0.00 -3.57 -
RCI IND 71.66 -28.09 0.00
GAMMON INDIA 8.67 -119.60 0.00
RAIN 2830.42 121.63 11.64
TECHNOFAB 17.18 -42.73 0.00
ENKEI WHEEL 53.61 13.76 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months > More on Company Results

Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
> More on Results Calender

Results News Blog Add to MyPage

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
09/03 Macquarie Outperform 1135.05 IndusInd Bank
28/02 ICICI Direct Hold 150 Apollo Tyres
28/02 Motilal Oswal Buy 85 Federal Bank
> More on Research Reports

Results Tracker

Available for 3990 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Dec 2019 2,534,066.08 606,710.61 121,680.77
Dec 2018 2,538,231.53 549,984.25 105,873.27
% chg -0.16 10.31 14.93
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
18/04 HDFC BANK
25/04 PERSISTENT
12/05 PRSMJOHNSN
18/05 RANE ENGVL
19/05 NIRLON
> More on Upcoming Results

 

Financials Blog Add to MyPage

Consumer Blog Add to MyPage

Auto Blog Add to MyPage

ENGINEERING Blog Add to MyPage

Infrastructure Blog Add to MyPage

AGRI & AGRI INPUTS Blog Add to MyPage

OIL & GAS Blog Add to MyPage

HEALTH CARE Blog Add to MyPage

INDUSTRIALS Blog Add to MyPage

MEDIA Blog Add to MyPage

METALS & MINING Blog Add to MyPage

IT Blog Add to MyPage

TELECOM Blog Add to MyPage

FINANCIAL X-RAY Blog Add to MyPage