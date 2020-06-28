Companies News
Covid-19 pandemic helped Byju's become a decacorn, cross $10.5 bn valuation
In response to schools being shut down due to Covid-19, Byju's made content on its learning app free for all students
- Covid-19 disrupted business models of insurers, caused degrowth: Official
- Infosys AGM: Nikelani allays fears, says firm well-positioned amid Covid-19
Is Urjit Patel's return to policy space a sign of reconciliation with govt?
In many ways, this is Patel's home ground. Two of his papers, co-authored with Willem H Buiter, on fiscal policies and ...
- Beyond Galwan fastness: Energy security in Indian Ocean may be a challenge
- Low duties, inadequate incentives keep the target slippery for edible oils
