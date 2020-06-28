JUST IN
Rory Mackey, Director of Bid Services Division Mauritiuservices Division Mauritius

Protracted litigation has hit our exit from India: Bidvest's Mackey

drug, medicine, drugs, pharma, pharmaceutical

Hindustan Antibiotics seeks redemption amid rising anti-China sentiments

Byju's trumps rivals as Covid-19 fast-tracks ed-tech growth in India

One more employed at Bajaj Auto's plant succumbs to Covid-19, toll at 3

OIL pre-tax profit jumps two-fold in Q4 over reversal of deferred tax

Suspension of H-1B visa, queries on WFH dominate Infosys' virtual AGM

Startups have already shown interest in In-SPACe, says Isro Chairman

Tata Steel BSL splits workers into 'pods' to keep them safe from Covid-19

NTPC registers 14% increase in PBT in FY20 amid low power demand

Indices

BSE Sensex

(329.17)

 35171.27
HIGH

35254.88

 LOW

34910.34

 PREVIOUS

34842.10
Nifty 50

(94.10)

 10383.00
HIGH

10409.85

 LOW

10311.25

 PREVIOUS

10288.90
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
MAXHEIGHTS 0.43 -0.01 -
SUPER SPIN. 24.83 -2.98 -
DCM SHR.IND 462.48 27.39 -
SOMDATT FIN 0.18 0.10 -
GODAWARI POW 646.69 26.95 -
TRIOCHEM(PUB 11.48 2.13 -
NILASPACES 56.00 -1.78 -
UNISYS SOFT. 21.66 -1.02 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
26/06 Edelweiss Securities Buy 225 Sharda Cropchem
26/06 Emkay Global Sell 34 Karur Vysya Bank
26/06 ICICI Securities Hold 103 GAIL (India)
Results Tracker

Available for 1548 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Mar 2020 1,960,618.23 410,588.42 50,800.77
Mar 2019 2,115,858.01 496,000.30 135,427.97
% chg -7.34 -17.22 -62.49
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
29/06
29/06
29/06
29/06 21ST CEN.MGM
29/06 AADHAARVEN
