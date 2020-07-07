Companies News
NEWS
-
Oyo Hotels is slashing footprint and headcount in virus-hit Japan
The Indian start-up slashed its regional presence by closing offices in provincial centers Sapporo, Sendai, Nagano, ...
- Connected cars to gain traction in Indian market, says Deloitte's survey
- JP Morgan Funds buys TCS shares worth Rs 247 cr via open market transaction
IN DEPTH
-
Relaxed capital-raising norms will help companies stay in survival mode
Sebi's moves towards relaxing capital-raising norms will help companies stay in survival mode and should be the start ...
- 'Troubleshooter' D K Shivakumar: Congress' last 'resort' in Karnataka
- Car makers rejig product portfolios as diesel, petrol prices near parity
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(465.86)
|36487.28
|
HIGH
36661.66
|
LOW
36254.02
|
PREVIOUS
36021.42
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(156.30)
|10763.65
|
HIGH
10811.40
|
LOW
10695.10
|
PREVIOUS
10607.35