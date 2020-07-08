JUST IN
Embassy Reit delivers returns of more than 20% since market debut

Embassy REIT could see downsides as IT sector scales down presence

Indian Oil Corp

IOC beats lockdown blues, resumes works on projects worth Rs 1.04 trn

Govt extends NCLAT acting chairperson Justice B L Bhat's tenure for 3 mnths

UTI MF to side-pocket debt exposure to Zee Learn following downgrade

Solar funding sees a 25% drop but oil and gas firms among top acquirers

Adani Ports to raise $1.25 bn through dollar bonds to pay existing debt

Lupin recalls diabetes treatment drug Metformin Hydrochloride in US

Hackers break into 570 e-commerce stores including in India: Gemini report

US airlines reach deal on govt loans as Covid-19 threatens demand, jobs

Indices

BSE Sensex

(-345.51)

 36329.01
HIGH

36828.43

 LOW

36234.17

 PREVIOUS

36674.52
Nifty 50

(-93.90)

 10705.75
HIGH

10847.85

 LOW

10676.55

 PREVIOUS

10799.65
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
WELCURE DRUG 0.05 0.01 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
08/07 ICICI Direct Buy 243 ISGEC Heavy
08/07 ICICI Direct Buy 130 Century Plyboard
08/07 ICICI Direct Buy 218 Mishra Dhatu Nig
Results Tracker

Available for 2515 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Mar 2020 2,277,703.71 427,703.91 29,273.44
Mar 2019 2,453,051.45 543,380.71 137,752.27
% chg -7.15 -21.29 -78.75
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
09/07 ARIHANT CAP.
09/07 ARVINDFASN
09/07 AUSTIN ENGG.
09/07 CIL NOVA
09/07 HARIYANA SH.
