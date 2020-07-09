JUST IN
railways, signalling, singnals, tracks, coaches

Bombardier, Hitachi, Siemens in fray for railway signalling tender

airasia

Tata Sons in talks to acquire AirAsia India stake at a steep discount

Startup funding down 29% in first half of 2020 amid Covid-19 crisis: Tracxn

IRB infra raises Rs 150 crore via NCDs on private placement basis

Television, digital ads grow at 40% and 60% of pre-Covid levels: Experts

Vedanta readies for post-Covid era, inducts two officials to advisory board

Cipla set to undercut rivals with low-priced generic remdesivir: Report

Govt proposes two dates for e-commerce cos on displaying country of origin

IndiGo loss likely at Rs 2,670 cr for Q1, SpiceJet's at Rs 1K cr: Report

Indices

BSE Sensex

(-345.51)

 36329.01
HIGH

36828.43

 LOW

36234.17

 PREVIOUS

36674.52
Nifty 50

(-93.90)

 10705.75
HIGH

10847.85

 LOW

10676.55

 PREVIOUS

10799.65
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
WELCURE DRUG 0.05 0.01 -
SOUTH IND.BK 1886.88 81.65 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
08/07 ICICI Direct Buy 243 ISGEC Heavy
08/07 ICICI Direct Buy 130 Century Plyboard
08/07 ICICI Direct Buy 218 Mishra Dhatu Nig
Results Tracker

Available for 2529 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Mar 2020 2,279,682.93 427,786.51 29,089.40
Mar 2019 2,455,345.76 542,826.79 136,945.71
% chg -7.15 -21.19 -78.76
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
10/07 ALFL
10/07 APIS
10/07 ASHAPURA LTD
10/07 ASHUTOSH PAP
10/07 BIRLA CAP
