India Inc walking a tightrope on production first and employee safety
Unlike heavy engineering, auto and auto components, the labour requirement in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) ...
- Co-living players eye corporate sector with hybrid accommodation models
- E-commerce firms begin work to list 'country of origin' labels on products
IN DEPTH
-
An optimistic train of thought, but multiple barriers on the tracks
The government plans to allow limited private railway services by 2023, but there are many barriers on the tracks
- Despite spike in aluminium demand, Indian producers fear Chinese threat
- Relaxed capital-raising norms will help companies stay in survival mode
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-345.51)
|36329.01
|
HIGH
36828.43
|
LOW
36234.17
|
PREVIOUS
36674.52
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-93.90)
|10705.75
|
HIGH
10847.85
|
LOW
10676.55
|
PREVIOUS
10799.65