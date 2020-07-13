JUST IN
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, CMD, Biocon

Plenty of catalysts for Biocon over the next few months, say analysts

adani ports,

Adani Ports fund-raising plan of $1.25 bn draws negative rating outlook

Tech Mahindra brings back 210 stranded employees, dependents from US

Coal India dues from state gencos rise to Rs 22,000 cr amid weak demand

IT services sector may see downturn of up to -3% due to Covid-19: Icra

Air passenger demand to contract 49% for Indian airlines in 2020: IATA

Biocon eyes international markets to supply Itolizumab for Covid-19 therapy

Glenmark cuts price of Covid drug FabiFlu by 27% within a month of launch

Phoenix Mills doesn't see itself returning to normalcy before FY22

BSE Sensex

(99.36)

 36693.69
HIGH

37024.20

 LOW

36533.96

 PREVIOUS

36594.33
Nifty 50

(34.65)

 10802.70
HIGH

10894.05

 LOW

10756.05

 PREVIOUS

10768.05
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
CHEMBOND CHM 8.19 2.55 -
DMART 3833.23 49.56 -
TCS LTD. 38322.00 7049.00 83.19
WELCURE DRUG 0.05 0.01 -
SOUTH IND.BK 1886.88 81.65 -
JASCH INDUST 14.46 0.64 -
KARNATAKA BK 1615.71 196.38 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
13/07 Anand Rathi Buy 233 Inox Leisure
13/07 Motilal Oswal Sell 2322 Avenue Super.
13/07 Motilal Oswal Buy 108 Tata Motors
Results Tracker

Available for 7 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Jun 2020 45,680.52 13,447.35 7,379.79
Jun 2019 47,487.80 15,038.25 8,742.34
% chg -3.81 -10.58 -15.59
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
14/07 AGIO PAPER
14/07 ALPHA HI-TEC
14/07 AMINTAN
14/07 BARAK VALL
14/07 CENTURY TEXT
