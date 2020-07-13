Companies News
Court battle looms over Asian Colour Coated as bidder plans to move NCLT
RP rejects fresh EoI by Interups Inc, says JSW offer pending with NCLT
- French power firm EDF backs Indian start-ups via competitive programme
- No plans to lay off staffers due to Covid: Wipro chairman Rishad Premji
An optimistic train of thought, but multiple barriers on the tracks
The government plans to allow limited private railway services by 2023, but there are many barriers on the tracks
- Despite spike in aluminium demand, Indian producers fear Chinese threat
- Relaxed capital-raising norms will help companies stay in survival mode
