JUST IN
You are here » Home » Companies

Companies News

maruti suzuki, cars, automobile

Maruti unveils festive offers for govt staff with benefits upto Rs 11,000

While the impact of increased competition would be felt across the retail industry, it becomes more crucial for Avenue Supermartsâ€™ investors

DMart shuts two Mumbai stores to take on Reliance in e-commerce space

FMCGs shore up trade margins, consumer promotions ahead of festive season

Local, heritage brands bet on Flipkart, Amazon to tap the festive season

India set to lose Farzad-B gas field in Iran as looks at domestic firms

Ola to set up new technology centre in Pune, hire 1,000 engineers: Report

Coworking player Simpliwork takes 250,000 sq ft leased office space in Pune

Light at the end of the tunnel: Jet Airways staff after nod to revival plan

Active users' tally: Jio gains 2.5 mn subscribers as Airtel, Voda-Idea slip

NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

Â» More

IN DEPTH Blog Add to MyPage

Â» More

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(254.57)

 39982.98
HIGH

40125.71

 LOW

39699.42

 PREVIOUS

39728.41
> More on BSE Sensex
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(82.10)

 11762.45
HIGH

11789.75

 LOW

11667.85

 PREVIOUS

11680.35
> More on Nifty 50

Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
PARSHARTI IN 0.02 0.01 -
ANS LTD 0.00 -0.18 -
OBEROI REAL 167.49 96.08 -
HDFC BANK 29976.97 7513.11 -
DMART 5218.15 210.55 -
IIFLSEC 201.90 50.92 -
TATA COMM 4401.08 386.00 -
PLASTIBLEND 142.45 7.63 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months > More on Company Results

Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
> More on Results Calender

Results News Blog Add to MyPage

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
15/10 LKP Securities Buy 286 LIC Housing Fin.
15/10 Elara Capital Buy 1137 Infosys
15/10 Motilal Oswal Buy 1137 Infosys
> More on Research Reports

Results Tracker

Available for 84 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Sep 2020 163,390.33 65,903.08 30,443.86
Sep 2019 157,425.77 59,209.63 25,209.73
% chg 3.79 11.30 20.76
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
20/10 ASHIKACR
20/10 BOM DYEING
20/10 CCL PRODUCTS
20/10 CRISIL LTD
20/10 CSL
> More on Upcoming Results

 

Financials Blog Add to MyPage

Consumer Blog Add to MyPage

Auto Blog Add to MyPage

ENGINEERING Blog Add to MyPage

Infrastructure Blog Add to MyPage

AGRI & AGRI INPUTS Blog Add to MyPage

OIL & GAS Blog Add to MyPage

HEALTH CARE Blog Add to MyPage

INDUSTRIALS Blog Add to MyPage

MEDIA Blog Add to MyPage

METALS & MINING Blog Add to MyPage

IT Blog Add to MyPage

TELECOM Blog Add to MyPage

FINANCIAL X-RAY Blog Add to MyPage

.