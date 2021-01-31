JUST IN
Sumant Sinha, Founder & CEO, ReNew Power

ReNew Power to raise $460 mn in green bonds to finance domestic debt

Sunil Potti, vice-president and general manager of Google Cloud Security

Zero-trust defence can help India shield world from cyberattacks: Google VP

FMCG firms start seeing growth in urban India after months of Covid grief

AI impact: Tech Mahindra to cut BPO staff by 5,000 despite rising revenues

Indian Fire TV users doubled in 2020; movies, online games gaining traction

Westlife to continue expansion, open 25-30 new McDonald's stores in 2021-22

AM/NS buys Essar Steel's CPP under Sarfaesi, says lenders will recover 85%

Shriram Transport Finance mulls raising $250 mn via social bonds in Q4

Ibis to add over 500 more keys by 2022, sees normal revenues next year

Indices

BSE Sensex

(-588.59)

 46285.77
HIGH

47423.66

 LOW

46160.46

 PREVIOUS

46874.36
Nifty 50

(-182.95)

 13634.60
HIGH

13966.85

 LOW

13596.75

 PREVIOUS

13817.55
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
UMANG DAIR 65.69 1.91 -
CHOKSI IMAG 2.55 0.99 -
SYBLY INDS. 3.17 0.60 -
ICICI BANK 19729.79 4939.59 -
INCAP LTD. 5.00 0.16 -
FLORA TEXTIL 0.51 0.35 -
SPACEINCUBA 0.00 0.09 -
GUJ.IND.POW. 330.81 31.92 -
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
25/01 Nirmal Bang Buy 3727 Bajaj Auto
25/01 Nirmal Bang Buy 5414 SRF
25/01 Nirmal Bang Buy 701 Sagar Cements
Results Tracker

Available for 641 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Dec 2020 1,161,633.97 347,691.82 128,423.44
Dec 2019 1,122,269.00 277,238.31 67,741.43
% chg 3.51 25.41 89.58
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
01/02 ALU FLUORIDE
01/02 AMINES&PLAST
01/02 CASTROL
01/02 COROM INTER
01/02 DITCO
