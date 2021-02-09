JUST IN
InMobi's e-com model to mirror 'bazaar' feel; plans to launch in 6 months

InMobi Group's e-commerce model to mirror physical 'bazaar' feel

CSR, corporate social responsibility, chartiy, donations, NGOs, social activists

New CSR regulations: The rise of compulsory philanthropy in India

Netflix-ication of print media?â€ˆPublishers rediscover the reader

From IPL to T20 World Cup, Star Sports rides a tournament wave in 2021

A tweet too much: Govt and Twitter test the limits of intermediary laws

Centre's plan to club unviable airports unlikely to enthuse investors

NHAI InvIT: Govt awaits Sebi clearance to replace urban with rural areas

Samsung India FY20 profit increases 88% to 2,902 cr; revenue up 7.6%

ReNew Power prices its green bonds at 4 per cent, say sources

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(617.14)

 51348.77
HIGH

51523.38

 LOW

51146.67

 PREVIOUS

50731.63
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(191.55)

 15115.80
HIGH

15159.90

 LOW

15041.05

 PREVIOUS

14924.25
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
NAGAR.AGRITE 0.52 -0.87 -
MALLCOM 95.90 7.76 -
KARTIK INV 0.00 -0.01 -
INSPIRISYS 110.62 1.40 -
ABFRL 2059.00 66.39 -
INDRAPRAST 180.01 11.99 -
STEL 0.09 -0.11 -
MEGHMANI 657.67 79.30 -
Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Results News Blog Add to MyPage

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
05/02 Emkay Global Sell 37 Ujjivan Small
05/02 Emkay Global Hold 238 EPL Ltd
05/02 Emkay Global Buy 1209 Vinati Organics
Results Tracker

Available for 1273 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Dec 2020 1,732,028.00 521,546.03 169,252.67
Dec 2019 1,656,749.27 436,676.55 97,748.75
% chg 4.54 19.44 73.15
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
10/02 3M INDIA LTD
10/02 ABB LTD.
10/02 ABIRAMI FIN.
10/02 ACE INDIA LT
10/02 ADDI IND.
