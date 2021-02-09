Companies News
Expansion remains priority, await direction from SC on Fortis plea: IHH
The group had acquired a 31 per cent controlling stake in Fortis in 2018, which triggered a mandatory open offer to ...
- PE firm Advent International acquires 51% stake in ZCL Chemicals
- Setback for Amazon as HC lifts status quo on $3.4 bn Future-Reliance deal
Diverse responses to the Budget
The finance minister did very well for equity market investors. How did she fare with households?
- Oil recovery too fast for its own good; crude prices testing $60 a barrel
- The what, why & how of bank privatisation
