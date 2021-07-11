JUST IN
You are here » Home » Companies

Companies News

Twitter

Twitter names Vinay Prakash as resident grievance officer for India

Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties to invest over $1 bn in next couple of years: chairman

DMart Q1 results: Net profit jumps 132% to Rs 115 cr; revenue rises 31%

Amazon wants to monitor you in your sleep using radar, for your benefit

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices in Delhi-NCR by Rs 2 per litre from Sunday

Well before Choksi and Nirav Modi, there was Winsome Diamonds' Jatin Mehta

Hyundai Alcazar review: Large-sized SUV with a premium punch, like Tintin

InMobi group's Glance all set to enter consumer tech sector in the US

Odia to Malayalam: Name a major Indian language and there's an OTT for it

NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

Â» More

IN DEPTH Blog Add to MyPage

Â» More

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(-182.75)

 52386.19
HIGH

52555.73

 LOW

52228.01

 PREVIOUS

52568.94
> More on BSE Sensex
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(-38.10)

 15689.80
HIGH

15730.85

 LOW

15632.75

 PREVIOUS

15727.90
> More on Nifty 50

Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
GUJ.HOTELS 0.15 0.57 -
DMART 5031.75 115.13 -
INDO-CITY IN 1.13 0.07 -
DELTA CORP 75.87 -29.18 -
PILITA 8.85 1.05 -
TCS LTD. 45411.00 9031.00 95.44
REMLIFE 138.13 0.45 -
MITSHI 3.62 0.47 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months > More on Company Results

Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
> More on Results Calender

Results News Blog Add to MyPage

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
09/07 Anand Rathi Buy 680 JSW Steel
09/07 Edelweiss Research Buy 3208 TCS
09/07 Motilal Oswal Neutral 3210 TCS
> More on Research Reports

Results Tracker

Available for 12 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Jun 2021 50,694.80 13,624.16 9,118.49
Jun 2020 42,214.80 10,763.47 7,069.72
% chg 20.09 26.58 28.98
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
12/07 AIIL
12/07 AMIT SECUR.
12/07 DLCL
12/07 GOKUL SOL
12/07 HFCL
> More on Upcoming Results

 

Financials Blog Add to MyPage

Consumer Blog Add to MyPage

Auto Blog Add to MyPage

ENGINEERING Blog Add to MyPage

Infrastructure Blog Add to MyPage

AGRI & AGRI INPUTS Blog Add to MyPage

OIL & GAS Blog Add to MyPage

HEALTH CARE Blog Add to MyPage

INDUSTRIALS Blog Add to MyPage

MEDIA Blog Add to MyPage

METALS & MINING Blog Add to MyPage

IT Blog Add to MyPage

TELECOM Blog Add to MyPage

FINANCIAL X-RAY Blog Add to MyPage

.