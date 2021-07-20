JUST IN
You are here » Home » Companies

Companies News

Infrastructure, DFI, workers, contruction, realty, real estate, property, workers, labour

Institutional investment in realty to grow 4% to Rs 36,500 cr: Report

Indian Oil Corporation, IOC

IOC to build India's first green hydrogen plant at Mathura refinery

Infosys admitted glitches in I-T portal, resolving them: Finance Ministry

Web Exclusive

Meet the man who plans to disrupt the retail coffee biz by democratising it

Infy sets up Automotive Digital Technology and Innovation Centre in Germany

Sebi bars Global Infratech, its directors, 12 others from securities market

Swiggy valuation tops $5.5 bn after raising $1.25 bn from SoftBank, Prosus

Motilal Oswal to raise Rs 4,000 cr fund from domestic, global investors

Automovill raises $500,000 in bridge round from Mumbai Angel Netwrok

NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

Â» More

IN DEPTH Blog Add to MyPage

Â» More

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(-354.89)

 52198.51
HIGH

52465.03

 LOW

52013.51

 PREVIOUS

52553.40
> More on BSE Sensex
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(-120.30)

 15632.10
HIGH

15728.45

 LOW

15578.55

 PREVIOUS

15752.40
> More on Nifty 50

Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
HDFCLIFE 14761.37 302.35 -
PLASTIBLEND 153.25 6.75 -
ALLSEC TECH 49.74 78.97 -
NAM-INDIA 280.94 171.30 -
GTPL 391.55 30.48 -
CONTROL PRNT 54.39 8.88 -
ASTRON 112.48 2.02 -
SUPREME PET 1047.79 146.25 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months > More on Company Results

Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
> More on Results Calender

Results News Blog Add to MyPage

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
20/07 HDFC Securities Buy 451 PSP Projects
20/07 Emkay Global Buy 138 Indian Bank
20/07 Emkay Global Buy 668 HDFC Life Insur.
> More on Research Reports

Results Tracker

Available for 96 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Jun 2021 192,204.19 70,432.09 33,836.01
Jun 2020 166,544.58 62,967.16 25,704.38
% chg 15.41 11.86 31.64
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
21/07 A2ZINFRA
21/07 AUTO COR.GOA
21/07 BABA ARTS
21/07 BAJAJ FINSE
21/07 CEAT LIMITED
> More on Upcoming Results

 

Financials Blog Add to MyPage

Consumer Blog Add to MyPage

Auto Blog Add to MyPage

ENGINEERING Blog Add to MyPage

Infrastructure Blog Add to MyPage

AGRI & AGRI INPUTS Blog Add to MyPage

OIL & GAS Blog Add to MyPage

HEALTH CARE Blog Add to MyPage

INDUSTRIALS Blog Add to MyPage

MEDIA Blog Add to MyPage

METALS & MINING Blog Add to MyPage

IT Blog Add to MyPage

TELECOM Blog Add to MyPage

FINANCIAL X-RAY Blog Add to MyPage

.