LIC Housing Fin approaches SAT in regard to preferential shares allotment
LIC Housing Finance has approached Securities Appellate Tribunal with regard to company's proposal of allotting over ...
- Amazon Web Services shuts down Pegasus-owner NSO Group's infrastructure
- Vegrow raises funding to tap India's $50 bn fruits, vegetables segment
Hope floats on rural recovery
The recent improvement in consumer sentiment is almost entirely a rural India story
- Decoded: The stealth with which Pegasus spyware infects phones, listens in
- Biocon controversy: Sebi's insider trading laws may need an overhaul
Indices
BSE Sensex
(-354.89)
|52198.51
|
HIGH
52465.03
|
LOW
52013.51
|
PREVIOUS
52553.40
Nifty 50
(-120.30)
|15632.10
|
HIGH
15728.45
|
LOW
15578.55
|
PREVIOUS
15752.40