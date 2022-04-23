JUST IN
Tata Motors to hike prices of commercial vehicles by 2-2.5% from Apr 1

Tata Motors hikes prices to curb rising input cost, effective immediately

Supertech logo. Photo: Twitter @Supertechltd

Supertech stares at insolvency amid heat of twin-tower demolition

Rising oil prices, inflation to hit India's smartphone market in 2022

No performance riders on ESOP grants to founders of India's new-age firms

Decoded: Amway's ED troubles turn focus on direct-seller vs pyramid model

Tejas Networks posts loss of Rs 49.62 crore in January-March quarter

Tata Metaliks net profit declines 30% to Rs 52.46 crore in Q4

SFC Energy, FC TecNrgy to make hydrogen and methanol fuel cells in India

Majority of Future Retail secured creditors reject Reliance deal

Indices

BSE Sensex

(-714.53)

 57197.15
HIGH

57689.86

 LOW

57134.72

 PREVIOUS

57911.68
Nifty 50

(-220.65)

 17171.95
HIGH

17315.30

 LOW

17149.20

 PREVIOUS

17392.60
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
TEJASNET 125.50 -50.64 -
TATA METALIK 807.92 52.46 -
ABML 60.37 7.62 -
KHAITAN CHEM 192.86 2.89 -
R.S.SOFTWARE 4.33 -6.65 -
HINDUS.ZI 8797.00 2929.00 -
AMAL PRODUCT 13.57 0.64 -
QUESTCAP 21.48 16.43 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months > More on Company Results

Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
20/04 HDFC Securities Buy 1749 Infosys
20/04 LKP Buy 1465 HDFC Bank
20/04 Emkay Buy 1465 HDFC Bank
Results Tracker

Available for 93 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Mar 2022 208,057.06 71,778.31 37,231.26
Mar 2021 187,192.78 63,509.41 30,572.00
% chg 11.15 13.02 21.78
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
25/04 ARIHANT CAP.
25/04 ARTSON ENG
25/04 AUTOMOTIVE S
25/04 CENTURY TEXT
25/04 DIVSHKT
